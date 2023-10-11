Consumer Demand for Nutrition Absorption and High-quality Supplements Boosts Sales of Probiotic Strains Market | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global probiotic strains market valuation is US$ 5,781.2 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 11,983.5 Million by 2033. The global market is estimated to secure a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.



Opportunities in the Probiotic Strains Market

These are several factors that are bringing lucrative opportunities in the global market. A few of these are mentioned below:

Children's Nutrition: Increasing demand for boosting children's immune systems is increasing the adoption of specially formulated probiotic strains.

Increasing demand for boosting children's immune systems is increasing the adoption of specially formulated probiotic strains. Sports Nutrition: The rising number of fitness freak and athletes are increasing the demand for nutrition absorption and high-quality supplements. The growing sports industry promotes probiotic strains and related products to create awareness among the audience.

The rising number of fitness freak and athletes are increasing the demand for nutrition absorption and high-quality supplements. The growing sports industry promotes probiotic strains and related products to create awareness among the audience. Regulatory Clarity: Key companies are following regulations and guidelines related to probiotic products to enhance transpiration among consumers. They offer high-quality, organic, healthy products to catch consumers' attention.

Key companies are following regulations and guidelines related to probiotic products to enhance transpiration among consumers. They offer high-quality, organic, healthy products to catch consumers' attention. Partnerships and Collaborations: Rising collaboration and partnership strategies with research institutions and nutraceutical companies are gaining huge popularity to boost sales. Wellness and healthcare experts endorse products to meet end users' needs and strengthen brand value.

Rising collaboration and partnership strategies with research institutions and nutraceutical companies are gaining huge popularity to boost sales. Wellness and healthcare experts endorse products to meet end users' needs and strengthen brand value. Emerging Economies: The growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, and growing health awareness among middle-class groups are advancing market opportunities.

The growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, and growing health awareness among middle-class groups are advancing market opportunities. Mental Health and Wellness: Consumer awareness of mental well-being and healthy lifestyles are increasing the demand for probiotic strains. Key companies are targeting their audiences with emerging mental health issues in several developed and developing countries.

Consumer awareness of mental well-being and healthy lifestyles are increasing the demand for probiotic strains. Key companies are targeting their audiences with emerging mental health issues in several developed and developing countries. Elderly Care: The growing elderly population is increasing senior care facilities and the adoption of probiotic products. These products enhance immunity and wellness and improve poor digestion with quality of life.



Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry - Get Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9632

Key Takeaways

The probiotic strains market is registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2033.

is registering a from 2023 to 2033. The United States registered a maximum share of 29.5% by dominating the global market.

by dominating the global market. Japan accounts for a share of 5.4% of the global market.

of the global market. Australia holds a share of 3.2% of the global market.

of the global market. China significantly drives the global market, with a market share of 13.21%.

With a share of 7.4%, Germany is rapidly advancing the global market.

Germany is rapidly advancing the global market. The dietary supplements sector leads the global market by end-use application.



"The surge in eCommerce and digital marketing is undoubtedly driving product sales, and as consumers increasingly prioritize personalized nutrition for their health, the growing demand for probiotic strains is a testament to the evolving landscape of wellness-focused products in the market" Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Key Players Adding Values to the Global Probiotic Strains Market

The essential players highly consolidate the global market. The key players are the backbone of that market and continuously focus on developing, innovating, and launching advanced products. These players heavily invest a lot in research and development to carry out new ideas to offer standardized products on customers' tables.

The key players are using advanced marketing strategies to boost sales. These marketing tactics are collaborations, acquisitions, agreements, and partnerships. Several players are collaborating with research institutions and pharmaceutical companies to enhance the quality of probiotic products. These players are likely to shine shortly and achieve their goals with consistent efforts.

Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9632

Key Players in the Global Probiotic Strains Market

Hansen Holding A/S

Probi

Aumgene Bioscience

Virchow Biotech Private Limited

Merck KGaA

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Ganeden

Lesaffre

Essum AB

Valio Dairy

BioGaia

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

Snow Board Milk Products Co., Ltd.

Danone

Kerry Plc

Culturelle

Urex Biotech

Key Segments in the Global Probiotic Strains Market

By Type:

Lactobacillus acidophilus

Lactobacillus rhamnoses GG

Bifidobacterium bifidum

Other

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By End-use Application:

Food and Beverages

Yogurt Drink and Fermented Milk

Fruit Juice

Bakery

Meat Products

Pharmaceuticals

Functional Food

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplement



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Access the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-9632

Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Food and Beverage Domain:

Probiotic Supplements Market Size: In 2023, the probiotic supplements market is expected to be worth US$7,078.1 million. It is expected to reach US$23,977.9 million by 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the market is estimated to increase at a 13.0% CAGR.

Probiotic Fermented Milk Market Share: The Probiotic Fermented Milk market was worth USD 379.3 million at the end of 2021 and is expected to expand 3.9% year on year in 2022.

Probiotic Yogurt Market Trend: During the forecast period, the usage of probiotic yoghurt is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.00%. The market for probiotic yoghurt is expected to grow from US$ 26,543 million in 2023 to US$ 58,092.8 million in 2033.

Vegan Probiotics Market Demand: By the end of 2022, the global vegan probiotics market is estimated to be worth US$ 5.1 billion. From 2022 to 2032, it is expected to grow at an 8.8% CAGR.

Multistrain Probiotics Market Outlook: The global multistrain probiotics market is expected to be worth US$ 156.25 billion by 2032, up from US$ 66 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9% between 2022 and 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube