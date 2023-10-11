Global Fluorotelomers Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030, Increasing Urbanization and Middle-Class Affluence Drive Demand Across Textile, Firefighting, and Packaging Sectors

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluorotelomers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fluorotelomers estimated at US$635 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fluorotelomer Alcohol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10% CAGR and reach US$461.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Fluorotelomer Acrylate segment is estimated at 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $156.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Fluorotelomers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$156.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$208.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 8.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured)

AGC Chemicals Americas Inc.

Archroma

Dynax Corp.

Merck KGaA

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The Chemours Company

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competitive Scenario

Fluorotelomers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Fluorotelomers Market to Maintain Stunning March with Rampant Demand: Prospects and Outlook

Impact of COVID-19 Disruptions

Analysis by Product

World Fluorotelomers Market by Product (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Fluorotelomer Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide, and Other Products

Analysis by End-Use

World Fluorotelomers Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants, Food Packaging, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Fluorotelomers Market by Region (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Fluorotelomers Market - Major Regions/Countries Ranked by Value CAGR for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Europe, USA, and Japan

Fluorotelomers: A Prelude

Fluorotelomers Facts

Problems and Risks Associated with Fluorotelomers

Select Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

C6 Fluorotelomers Shape Fabric of Global Textile Industry

Millennials: A Strong Influencing Demographic

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2022

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2022

E-Commerce Emerge as New Growth Driver

World E-commerce Revenues in US$ Trillion: 2017-2024

Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2021E)

Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World Population to Drive Demand for Fluorotelomers Usage in Textile Industry

World Population Estimates (2000-2050)

Rapid Pace of Urbanization to Drive Demand for Textile Use Fluorotelomers

World Percentage of Population Residing in Urban Areas by Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region

Detection of PFAS in School Uniforms Raises Serious Concerns over Children Health

Fire Safety Equipment Gain Traction as Safety and Security become Top Priorities Among Property Owners

Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fire: 2022

Direct Property Damage (In US$ Billion) Caused by Fires in the US for the Years 2011-2021

Breakdown of Structure Fires by Property Type in the US (2021)

Specialty Systems Aim to Expand Market Share

COVID-19 Pandemic: A Double-Edged Sword for Fire Industry with Future Ramifications

Implementation of Stringent Regulations and Policies Boost Growth

PFAS Free Foams to Increasingly Replace PFAS Based Foams in Fire Suppression Systems for Industrial Facilities

Stain Resistants Demand in Varied Applications Drives Growth in Fluorotelomer Market

Spurt in Food & Beverage Packaging Applications to Drive Market Growth

Sustained Rise in Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods to Fuel Growth

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects

Pandemic-Induced Changes Impact Packaging Market

Sustainable Packaging of Food Products Continues to be Relevant

Investments in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Sectors: An Opportunity

Issues and Concerns

Toxicity Concerns Related to Fluorotelomer Alcohols

Toxicity in 'Short-Chain' PFAS Chemicals: A Concern?

Would Fluorotelomers Get the Villain Tag under the Infamous PFAS Gang?

Lack of Information Hinders Government Efforts to Regulate Fluorotelomers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

