European Union Textile and Clothing Import Trend Analysis Report 2023

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends in EU Textile and Clothing Imports, 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2023 update provides indispensable insight for any textile and clothing company supplying goods to international markets in general and to the EU region in particular. Also, it is vital for strategists looking to undertake competitor analysis. This report reveals trends in imports and prices of EU textiles and clothing as a whole.

Also, the report analyses trends in EU imports and prices of textile and clothing items in 14 major product categories, namely cotton yarn, fabrics woven from synthetic staple fibres, fabrics woven from synthetic filament yarn, T-shirts, pullovers, men's trousers, women's trousers, men's denim trousers, women's denim trousers, women's blouses, men's shirts, women's overcoats, women's dresses and women's skirts.

The report notes that EU textile and clothing imports rose in value terms to a record high in 2022, and also rose to a record high in terms of volume. The average price of EU textile and clothing imports rose sharply, also to a record high. The rise reflected increases in prices of primary commodities, including fuels and fertilizers - primarily as a result of the war in Ukraine - resulting in high inflation and high energy prices.

China was, by far, the EU's biggest textile and clothing-supplying country in 2022. However, imports from the country rose at a slower rate than imports from all sources and, as a result, the share of EU textile and clothing imports which came from China fell in both value and volume terms

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

General trends in EU textile and clothing imports

General trends in EU textile imports

General trends in EU clothing imports

Leading ten suppliers of EU textile and clothing imports

TRENDS IN EU TEXTILE AND CLOTHING IMPORTS BY MAIN SUPPLYING REGION

Outlook

EU IMPORTS OF TEXTILES

General trends

Leading ten supplying countries

EU IMPORTS OF CLOTHING

General trends

Leading ten supplying countries

EU IMPORTS OF COTTON YARN

General trends

Leading ten supplying countries

Best and worst performers

Highest and lowest import prices

Biggest price movements

EU IMPORTS OF FABRICS WOVEN FROM SYNTHETIC STAPLE

FIBRES

General trends

Leading ten supplying countries

Best and worst performers

Highest and lowest import prices

Biggest price movements

EU IMPORTS OF FABRICS WOVEN FROM SYNTHETIC FILAMENT YARN

General trends

Leading ten supplying countries

Best and worst performers

Highest and lowest import prices

Biggest price movements

EU IMPORTS OF T-SHIRTS

General trends

Leading ten supplying countries

Best and worst performers

Highest and lowest import prices

Biggest price movements

EU IMPORTS OF PULLOVERS

General trends

Leading ten supplying countries

Best and worst performers

Highest and lowest import prices

Biggest price movements

EU IMPORTS OF MEN'S TROUSERS

General trends

Leading ten supplying countries

Best and worst performers

Highest and lowest import prices

Biggest price movements

EU IMPORTS OF WOMEN'S TROUSERS

General trends

Leading ten supplying countries

Best and worst performers

Highest and lowest import prices

Biggest price movements

EU IMPORTS OF MEN'S DENIM TROUSERS

General trends

Leading ten supplying countries

Best and worst performers

Highest and lowest import prices

Biggest price movements

EU IMPORTS OF WOMEN'S DENIM TROUSERS

General trends

Leading ten supplying countries

Best and worst performers

Highest and lowest import prices

Biggest price movements

EU IMPORTS OF WOMEN'S BLOUSES

General trends

Leading ten supplying countries

Best and worst performers

Highest and lowest import prices

Biggest price movements

EU IMPORTS OF MEN'S SHIRTS

General trends

Leading ten supplying countries

Best and worst performers

Highest and lowest import prices

Biggest price movements

EU IMPORTS OF WOMEN'S OVERCOATS

General trends

Leading ten supplying countries

Best and worst performers

Highest and lowest import prices

Biggest price movements

EU IMPORTS OF WOMEN'S DRESSES

General trends

Leading ten supplying countries

Best and worst performers

Highest and lowest import prices

Biggest price movements

EU IMPORTS OF WOMEN'S SKIRTS

General trends

Leading ten supplying countries

Best and worst performers

Highest and lowest import prices

Biggest price movements

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rb68o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.