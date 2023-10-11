European Union Textile and Clothing Import Trend Analysis Report 2023

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends in EU Textile and Clothing Imports, 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2023 update provides indispensable insight for any textile and clothing company supplying goods to international markets in general and to the EU region in particular. Also, it is vital for strategists looking to undertake competitor analysis. This report reveals trends in imports and prices of EU textiles and clothing as a whole.
Also, the report analyses trends in EU imports and prices of textile and clothing items in 14 major product categories, namely cotton yarn, fabrics woven from synthetic staple fibres, fabrics woven from synthetic filament yarn, T-shirts, pullovers, men's trousers, women's trousers, men's denim trousers, women's denim trousers, women's blouses, men's shirts, women's overcoats, women's dresses and women's skirts.
The report notes that EU textile and clothing imports rose in value terms to a record high in 2022, and also rose to a record high in terms of volume. The average price of EU textile and clothing imports rose sharply, also to a record high. The rise reflected increases in prices of primary commodities, including fuels and fertilizers - primarily as a result of the war in Ukraine - resulting in high inflation and high energy prices.
China was, by far, the EU's biggest textile and clothing-supplying country in 2022. However, imports from the country rose at a slower rate than imports from all sources and, as a result, the share of EU textile and clothing imports which came from China fell in both value and volume terms
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
INTRODUCTION
- General trends in EU textile and clothing imports
- General trends in EU textile imports
- General trends in EU clothing imports
- Leading ten suppliers of EU textile and clothing imports
TRENDS IN EU TEXTILE AND CLOTHING IMPORTS BY MAIN SUPPLYING REGION
- Outlook
EU IMPORTS OF TEXTILES
- General trends
- Leading ten supplying countries
EU IMPORTS OF CLOTHING
- General trends
- Leading ten supplying countries
EU IMPORTS OF COTTON YARN
- General trends
- Leading ten supplying countries
- Best and worst performers
- Highest and lowest import prices
- Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF FABRICS WOVEN FROM SYNTHETIC STAPLE
FIBRES
- General trends
- Leading ten supplying countries
- Best and worst performers
- Highest and lowest import prices
- Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF FABRICS WOVEN FROM SYNTHETIC FILAMENT YARN
- General trends
- Leading ten supplying countries
- Best and worst performers
- Highest and lowest import prices
- Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF T-SHIRTS
- General trends
- Leading ten supplying countries
- Best and worst performers
- Highest and lowest import prices
- Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF PULLOVERS
- General trends
- Leading ten supplying countries
- Best and worst performers
- Highest and lowest import prices
- Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF MEN'S TROUSERS
- General trends
- Leading ten supplying countries
- Best and worst performers
- Highest and lowest import prices
- Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF WOMEN'S TROUSERS
- General trends
- Leading ten supplying countries
- Best and worst performers
- Highest and lowest import prices
- Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF MEN'S DENIM TROUSERS
- General trends
- Leading ten supplying countries
- Best and worst performers
- Highest and lowest import prices
- Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF WOMEN'S DENIM TROUSERS
- General trends
- Leading ten supplying countries
- Best and worst performers
- Highest and lowest import prices
- Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF WOMEN'S BLOUSES
- General trends
- Leading ten supplying countries
- Best and worst performers
- Highest and lowest import prices
- Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF MEN'S SHIRTS
- General trends
- Leading ten supplying countries
- Best and worst performers
- Highest and lowest import prices
- Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF WOMEN'S OVERCOATS
- General trends
- Leading ten supplying countries
- Best and worst performers
- Highest and lowest import prices
- Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF WOMEN'S DRESSES
- General trends
- Leading ten supplying countries
- Best and worst performers
- Highest and lowest import prices
- Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF WOMEN'S SKIRTS
- General trends
- Leading ten supplying countries
- Best and worst performers
- Highest and lowest import prices
- Biggest price movements
