Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Strategic Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030 with Lidocaine Projected to Account for $1.5 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-opioid Pain Patch: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Non-opioid Pain Patch estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lidocaine Patches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Diclofenac Patches segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR



The Non-opioid Pain Patch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Non-opioid Pain Patch - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

Allergan PLC

Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

IBSA Institut Biochimique SA

Mylan NV

Pfizer, Inc.

TEH SENG Pharmaceutical Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Teikoku Seiyaku Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8p8mh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment