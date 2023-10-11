United States Streaming Piracy Market & Ecosystem Strategy Analysis Report 2023

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Streaming Piracy Market & Ecosystem Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides a comprehensive view of piracy threats and the evolution of antipiracy techniques. The report includes five-year forecasts of revenue loss in the US market for video service providers.
The report encompasses a comprehensive range of elements, beginning with key questions and research methodologies employed. It offers valuable industry insights and a deep dive into the piracy life cycle, providing forecasts and practical use cases.
Additionally, the report highlights key suppliers involved in the piracy landscape, creating a holistic overview of this complex domain.
Key Topics Covered:
Definition: What is piracy?
Key questions and research approach
Executive Summary
- Industry insights
- Key findings: The impact of piracy
- The piracy-antipiracy life cycle
Consumer Attitudes Toward Piracy
- Consumer insights
- Consumer engagement with piracy
- Intention of Subscribing to a TV Service in Next 6 Months
- Piracy Tool Used
- Consumer Engagement in Piracy and Account Sharing
- Average Percentage of Households Giving or Receiving Account Credentials
- Pirate Tool Usage in OTT Service Business Models
- Strong Agreement Towards Unlicensed Video Media Usage
- Impact of Lower Pricing on Pirating Tool Users
Why Protect Against Piracy?
- Revenue Loss to Piracy, All US Households ($M US)
- Lifecycle of a Video Asset
- Live Events: Decline in Value
- The purpose of security
- Key rationale for security
- Protecting reputation and fighting piracy
- Reducing the risk of theft, preserving revenue
- Consumer Engagement in Piracy and Account Sharing
- Additional consumer-facing paths to piracy
- Meeting obligations, maintaining advertising integrity, and preserving reputation
- Optimizing distribution
Piracy Life Cycle: Recognizing Piracy
- The piracy-antipiracy life cycle: Recognition of piracy
- Piracy orders of magnitude
- The piracy ecosystem, from a distributor's perspective
Piracy Life Cycle: Acquisition by Pirates
- The piracy-antipiracy life cycle: Acquisition of content and services by pirates
- Where theft occurs, from a video distributor's perspective
- Pirates steal services and content
- Pirates compromise service delivery infrastructure, devices and software
- Pirates exploit consumer access
- Pirates exploit a variety of alternatives to capture content
- Pirates profiting from stolen (legitimate) advertising
- Pirates profit from fraudulent advertising (malvertising)
- Close-up: examples of ransomware ads
Piracy Life Cycle: Distribution
- The piracy-antipiracy life cycle: distribution
- Consumer-to-consumer distribution: it's not piracy if it's allowed by rights-holder
- Business-to-consumer distribution by pirates
- Online distribution: peer-to-peer (P2P)
- Online distribution: live streaming
- Online distribution: media centers and app stores as hosts to pirate apps
- Online distribution: compromised devices
- Online distribution: illicit streaming devices (ISDs)
- Online distribution: retail "IPTV" services
- IPTV business models: consumer-facing offers
- Setting up a piracy operation: choose a service platform and back-end
- Close-up: the profits from piracy far outweigh the costs
- Piracy business models: piracy-as-a-service
- Piracy-as-a-service: outsource the entire operation, including the content
Piracy Life Cycle: Detection & Deterrence
- The piracy-antipiracy life cycle: Piracy detection and deterrence
- Piracy deterrence: pay TV and streaming security
- Pay-TV antipiracy: detection through watermarking & monitoring
- Piracy deterrence: platform requirements for usage monitoring and analytics
- Piracy deterrence: protecting apps from penetration and reverse engineering
- Piracy deterrence: service parameters and administration practices
- Piracy deterrence: best practices for service administration
- Piracy deterrence: conceptual guidelines
- Piracy deterrence: business rules should guide detection parameters
- Summary: components of an antipiracy framework
Piracy Life Cycle: Mitigation and Engagement
- The piracy-antipiracy life cycle: mitigation & ecosystem engagement
- Piracy mitigation: end-user mitigation practices and infrastructure and network issues
- Piracy mitigation: operations and vendor administration
- Ongoing deterrence: operations practices and countermeasures
Ecosystem Approaches Against Piracy
- Non-technical countermeasures: ecosystem engagement
- Industry collaborations against piracy: Americas
- Antipiracy approaches differ region-to-region
- Additional Piracy Use Cases
- Cases: illegal distribution via 'IPTV' sites and illicit streaming devices (ISDs)
- Cases: ransomware/piracy-as-a-service
- Cases: VASTFLUX - exploiting ad automation by fraud
- Cases: antipiracy through collaboration
Piracy Forecast
Market drivers and barriers
- US Streaming Video Households (Millions)
- US Streaming Revenue per Household ($US)
- Streaming revenue - All US Households ($M)
- Piracy Rate, Percentage of Streaming Revenue
- Annual Revenue Loss to Piracy, per US HH ($US)
- Revenue Loss to Piracy, All US HH ($M US)
- Monthly Revenue Loss by Video Type ($M US)
- Annualized Revenue Loss by Video type ($M US)
- TV Piracy by Programming Type
- Fraudulent Advertising to Web and Mobile - 2022-2027 ($M)
- Breakout of Ad Fraud between Web and Mobile ($M)
Appendix: Key Suppliers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xzy12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.