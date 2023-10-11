United States Smart Thermostat Market Assessment Report 2023

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Smart Thermostat Market Assessment 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Smart Product Market Assessments provide a comprehensive and deep analysis of a single smart product market
This research includes consumer data for smart thermostats, including trending data across years and deep dive questions on product usage, pain points, and preferences.
Evaluating smart thermostat Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) like familiarity, perceived value, affordability, and the age of installed bases in comparison to previous years helps assess market performance and user satisfaction levels.
Opportunities for smart thermostat players are prevalent across various segments, including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, with a growing emphasis on energy conservation and environmental sustainability.
Regarding unit and revenue forecasts for the smart thermostat category, precise figures would depend on the latest market data and analysis, but steady growth is anticipated due to increased consumer awareness of energy savings and the expanding adoption of smart home technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
Survey Methodology and Definitions
Defining Smart Thermostats
Key Terms and Definitions
Executive Summary
- Smart Thermostat Ownership
- High Intention to Buy
- Smart Thermostat Adoption Broken-out by Tech Affinity
- Brand Owned
- Purchase Type Among Those Who Bought in Last 12 Months
- Motivation for Purchasing a Smart Thermostat
- Owner/User Perceptions Regarding Energy Cost Savings
- Estimated Monthly Savings by Smart Thermostat Owner/Users
- Smart Thermostat: Installation Method
- Smart Thermostat Individual Purchase vs Bundle
- Likelihood of Paying for Service Among Smart Thermostat Owners and Intenders
Industry Landscape and Forecast
- Latest Smart Thermostat Models and Pricing
- Smart Thermostat: Brand Share
- Brand Purchased: Smart Thermostat
- Brand Considered: Smart Thermostat
- Smart Thermostat: Average Selling Price
- Q4/2022 Price Segments
- Market Forces Impacting Smart Thermostat Adoption
- Key Industry Trends
- Market Forces Impacting Smart Device Market Sizing and Forecasts
- US Forecast - Smart Thermostats: Annual Unit Sales (#M)
- US Revenue Forecast - Smart Thermostats: Annual Sales Revenue at End-user Value ($M)
Industry Trends
Market Awareness, Perception, and Adoption
- Smart Home Device Ownership
- Smart Thermostat Ownership
- Top 5 Smart Home Device Adoption
- Smart Thermostat Segments
- Smart Thermostat Segments by Demographics
- Smart Thermostat Segments by Housing Factors
- Smart Thermostat Ownership by Tech Affinity
- Diffusion of Innovation: Tech Adopter Segments
- Smart Thermostat: High Familiarity, Perceived Value, and Affordability
- Age of Smart Thermostat
Smart Thermostat Purchases
- Smart Thermostat Purchases
- Smart Thermostat Purchases and Intentions to Buy
- Smart Thermostat Acquisition Method
- Smart Thermostat Channel Rankings (2015 - 2022)
- Smart Thermostat: Type of Purchase
- Smart Thermostat: Factors Influencing Brand and Model Choices
Buyer Journey
- Smart Thermostat Individual Purchase vs Bundle
- Smart Thermostat Purchase and Ecosystem Integration Considerations
- Important Features of Smart Thermostat Among Owners
- Triggers for Purchasing a Smart Thermostat
- Smart Thermostat vs. Traditional Thermostat Purchase Drivers
- Motivation for Purchasing a Smart Thermostat
Usage Habits
- Smart Thermostat: Installation Method
- Smart Thermostat Use Frequency
- Reasons for Rarely Interacting with Smart Thermostat
- Use Habits of Smart Thermostat
- Smart Thermostat Preferred Control Method
- Included Features of Current Smart Thermostat
- Typical Used Features of Smart Thermostat
- Likelihood of Paying for Energy Monitoring Service Among Owners and Intenders
- Consumer Perception Regarding Energy Saving
- Monthly Energy Saving by Using Smart Thermostat
- Estimated Monthly Savings by Smart Thermostat Owner/Users
- Plans for Smart Thermostats When Moving Home
Potential Smart Thermostat Buyers
- Overall Smart Thermostat Purchase Intention
- Among Those Likely to Move in the next 6 months
- Smart Thermostat Segments
- Motivation for Purchasing a Smart Thermostat
- Smart Thermostat Segments
- Reasons for Not Purchasing a Smart Thermostat
- Reasons for Not Purchasing Smart Thermostat by Age
- Important Features of Smart Thermostat Among Intenders
- Preferred Smart Thermostat Control Method Among Intenders
- Factors Increasing Likelihood of Purchasing Smart Thermostat
