India Games Market Report 2023: Revenue Across All Platforms to Reach $868 Million in 2023, Up 21.2% YoY - Forecasts to 2027

The India Games Market Report offers a comprehensive overview of the video games and esports sectors in India. It provides insights into various aspects of the market, including gamer preferences, in-game monetization strategies, and the importance of localization in India's gaming landscape.
Key takeaways from the analysis:
- Revenue across all platforms to reach $868 million in 2023, up 21.2% YoY.
- India's video game market is the fastest growing by gamers and revenue, which is forecast to reach $1.6 billion by 2027, growing at a 5-year CAGR of 17.2%.
- The number of gamers in India across all platforms is forecast to reach 444 million in 2023, up 12.1% YoY.
- The number of gamers across all platforms in India is forecast to reach 641.2 million in 2027, growing at a 5-year CAGR of 10.1%.
- India is a mobile first market with 96.8% of total gamers playing on a smartphone or tablet.
- 31% of the 444.4 million gamers will spend on video games in 2023, with annual ARPPU reaching $6.38
- The return of BGMI and Free Fire are positive signs for the industry and foreign game companies looking to enter the market.
This data is valuable for businesses and stakeholders in the gaming industry, providing insights to make informed decisions regarding market entry, game development, and monetization strategies in the dynamic Indian gaming market.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Market Size, Forecast and Macroeconomic Trends
- Macroeconomic data, Population, Gamers and Internet Users Population
- Key Drivers of Growth Through 2027
Gamer Survey Demographics
- Methodology
- Percentage of Gamers by Gender, Age, Preferred Devices
- Average Annual Income of Indian Gamers
- Average Game Playing Hours per Week
Real Money Gaming
- Overview
- Regulations on RMG
- Percentage of Indian Gamers Who Have Played RMG
- Average Playing Hours and Monthly Spending on RMG
- Concerns for RMG
Mobile Games Market
- Mobile Games Revenue & Downloads
- BGMI and The Rise of Battle Royale Genre
- Top Mobile Games By Revenue and Downloads
- Top Mobile Game Publishers By Revenue and Downloads
- Popularity of Digital Wallets among Indian Mobile Gamers and Subscription Like Services
- Most Disliked Aspects of Mobile Games
- Smartphone brands, App Stores, and Gaming Location
PC Games Market?
- PC Games Revenue & Streaming
- Most Popular PC Games Genres
- Overview of Steam Ban Concerns
- Popularity of Digital Wallets among Indian PC Gamers and Subscription Like Services
- Most Disliked Aspects of PC Games
- Laptop brands, App Stores, and Gaming Location
Console Games Market
- Number of Console Gamers and Console Ownership
- India Hero Project
- Average Number of Downloaded Games per Year
- Most Played Games and Average Gaming Hours per Week
- Popularity of Digital Wallets among Indian Console Gamers and Subscription Like Services
Esports and Livestreaming
- Esports Industry Revenue
- Preferred Device for Esports Tournaments
- Esports Engagement among Indian Gamers
- Overview of the Top PC and Mobile Esports Tournaments
- Overview of Gaming & Esports Content Consumption Behavior
- Game Livestreaming Platforms and Monetization
Hardware and Infrastructure and Technology
- Internet Cafe Attendance
- 5G Mobile Internet Usage
- Reception Towards Play-to-Earn Mechanics Within Games
Localization and Monetization
- Incorporation of Indian Elements in Games Localization
- Importance of Games Localization
- Barriers to Spending for Games
- Reception Towards In-Game Ads
- Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Usage
Regulations and M&A
- Gaming-related Regulators in India
- Recommendations for Developers and Publishers
- Key Gaming M&A / Investment Events in India
Appendix (Genre List and Glossary)
