India Games Market Report 2023: Revenue Across All Platforms to Reach $868 Million in 2023, Up 21.2% YoY - Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Games Market Report" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India Games Market Report offers a comprehensive overview of the video games and esports sectors in India. It provides insights into various aspects of the market, including gamer preferences, in-game monetization strategies, and the importance of localization in India's gaming landscape.

Key takeaways from the analysis:

Revenue across all platforms to reach $868 million in 2023, up 21.2% YoY.

India's video game market is the fastest growing by gamers and revenue, which is forecast to reach $1.6 billion by 2027, growing at a 5-year CAGR of 17.2%.

The number of gamers in India across all platforms is forecast to reach 444 million in 2023, up 12.1% YoY.

The number of gamers across all platforms in India is forecast to reach 641.2 million in 2027, growing at a 5-year CAGR of 10.1%.

India is a mobile first market with 96.8% of total gamers playing on a smartphone or tablet.

31% of the 444.4 million gamers will spend on video games in 2023, with annual ARPPU reaching $6.38

The return of BGMI and Free Fire are positive signs for the industry and foreign game companies looking to enter the market.

This data is valuable for businesses and stakeholders in the gaming industry, providing insights to make informed decisions regarding market entry, game development, and monetization strategies in the dynamic Indian gaming market.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Size, Forecast and Macroeconomic Trends

Macroeconomic data, Population, Gamers and Internet Users Population

Key Drivers of Growth Through 2027

Gamer Survey Demographics

Methodology

Percentage of Gamers by Gender, Age, Preferred Devices

Average Annual Income of Indian Gamers

Average Game Playing Hours per Week

Real Money Gaming

Overview

Regulations on RMG

Percentage of Indian Gamers Who Have Played RMG

Average Playing Hours and Monthly Spending on RMG

Concerns for RMG

Mobile Games Market

Mobile Games Revenue & Downloads

BGMI and The Rise of Battle Royale Genre

Top Mobile Games By Revenue and Downloads

Top Mobile Game Publishers By Revenue and Downloads

Popularity of Digital Wallets among Indian Mobile Gamers and Subscription Like Services

Most Disliked Aspects of Mobile Games

Smartphone brands, App Stores, and Gaming Location

PC Games Market?

PC Games Revenue & Streaming

Most Popular PC Games Genres

Overview of Steam Ban Concerns

Popularity of Digital Wallets among Indian PC Gamers and Subscription Like Services

Most Disliked Aspects of PC Games

Laptop brands, App Stores, and Gaming Location

Console Games Market

Number of Console Gamers and Console Ownership

India Hero Project

Average Number of Downloaded Games per Year

Most Played Games and Average Gaming Hours per Week

Popularity of Digital Wallets among Indian Console Gamers and Subscription Like Services

Esports and Livestreaming

Esports Industry Revenue

Preferred Device for Esports Tournaments

Esports Engagement among Indian Gamers

Overview of the Top PC and Mobile Esports Tournaments

Overview of Gaming & Esports Content Consumption Behavior

Game Livestreaming Platforms and Monetization

Hardware and Infrastructure and Technology

Internet Cafe Attendance

5G Mobile Internet Usage

Reception Towards Play-to-Earn Mechanics Within Games

Localization and Monetization

Incorporation of Indian Elements in Games Localization

Importance of Games Localization

Barriers to Spending for Games

Reception Towards In-Game Ads

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Usage

Regulations and M&A

Gaming-related Regulators in India

Recommendations for Developers and Publishers

Key Gaming M&A / Investment Events in India

Appendix (Genre List and Glossary)

