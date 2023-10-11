Global Technical Textiles Business Analysis Report 2023: Acquisitions, Divestments and Mergers, Business News, Investments, Joint Ventures, and Markets

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Technical Textiles Business Update, Q3 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a round-up of the latest developments in the global technical textiles sector, including: acquisitions, divestments and mergers; business news; investments; joint ventures; and markets.

The stakeholders in the textile and clothing industry encompass a diverse range of participants. Manufacturers involved in fibers, textiles, clothing, and chemicals form the core of production. Additionally, machinery manufacturers specializing in processes like spinning, weaving, knitting, and sewing play a crucial role in enabling production efficiency.

Recognizable brands and retailers such as Adidas and H&M shape consumer preferences and trends. Educational institutions, including universities and fashion schools, contribute by imparting essential knowledge and training to future industry professionals.

Business consultancies offer specialized expertise to aid companies in strategic decision-making, while textile and clothing trade associations facilitate networking and information exchange among industry players.

Government trade bodies often regulate and support the industry through policies and incentives, influencing its overall health and competitiveness.

The report contains news relating to the following innovative companies and other organisations:

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTMENTS AND MERGERS

Speciality chemicals producer Archroma has completed the acquisition of Huntsman Textile Effects

Tex Tech Industries has acquired the business on SGL Carbon's site in Gardena, California, USA

BUSINESS NEWS

Action against the flushing of wipes has been taken by UK and US officials

FRX Polymers will benefit from the classification of three common flame retardants as substances of very high concern (SVHCs)

Milliken & Company has become the first USA-based textile manufacturer to eliminate all perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) from its products

Nanollose has been awarded a US patent for its sustainable viscose production technologies and has renewed its collaboration agreement with Grasim Industries

Trevira has been renamed Indorama Ventures Fibers Germany

INVESTMENTS

A plant for producing fabrics and cushions for airbags is to be built in Vietnam by Autoliv

An innovation centre for the development, prototyping and testing of composites and other advanced materials has been opened by Cygnet Texkimp

Coats has opened a pilot plant in India for spinning and twisting sewing threads made from recycled and renewable materials

Lotus Teknik Tekstil in Turkey has started up an Andritz Group wet-laid/hydroentanglement (wetlace) line

WPT Nonwovens has invested in a thermal bonding line for producing filter media from Trutzschler Nonwovens and Schott & Meissner

JOINT VENTURES

An industrial-scale sorting and recycling line will be built in France by Andritz Group in partnership with Nouvelles Fibres Textiles and Pellenc ST

Boer Group is working with trinamiX on advancing its textile sorting capabilities using nearinfrared (NIR) Spectroscopy

China Textile Academy Green Fibre has signed a letter of intent with Renewcell for the supply of dissolving pulp for the production of lyocell

DiloGroup, Dell'Orco & Villani and TechnoPlants are to collaborate in the supply of complete systems to the textile recycling sector

Indorama Ventures and Polymateria have signed an exclusive partnership agreement relating to the production of biodegradable polyolefins for use in nonwovens for hygiene applications

Porcher Industries and Terre de Lin have formed a partnership to increase sales of thermoplastic composites reinforced with flax fibres

Renewcell is to partner with TextileGenesis to attain supply chain transparency

MARKETS

Production of nonwovens in "Greater Europe" fell slightly in 2022 but it was up in comparison with 2019

The North American Nonwoven Materials Annual Study 2022 has been published by INDA

