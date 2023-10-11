Semiconductor Seals Industry Thrives Amid Pandemic Challenges, Witnessing Remarkable Growth Due to Wafer Fabrication Equipment Demand

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Seals Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The semiconductor seals market, a critical component of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has experienced significant growth in the past two years (2021 and 2022) and is poised for continued expansion in 2023 and beyond. The market is expected to exhibit sequential growth with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% over the next five years, reaching an estimated value of US$1,303.7 million in 2028.

Key Growth Drivers

The semiconductor seals market witnessed substantial demand during the pandemic when other industries, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors, faced significant losses due to decreased demand. The semiconductor industry's sensitivity to contamination in microns necessitates the use of seals in wafer fabrication equipment to prevent contamination. Seals are employed in various equipment used in the wafer fabrication process, such as chemical vapor deposition, cleaning/etching, atomic layer deposition, and more.

The market's growth has been driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for high-bandwidth smartphones, rising wearable device adoption, and the rapid global expansion of electric vehicles.

Key Market Players

The semiconductor seals market features several key players, including:

DuPont

VALQUA, LTD.

Trelleborg AB

Greene Tweed

EnPro Industries

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Eagle Industries Co., Ltd.

Freudenberg SE

Precision Polymer Engineering Limited

MNE Co., Ltd.

Report Features

This report provides comprehensive market intelligence and critical insights, enabling strategic decision-making for both existing market players and potential entrants. The report includes:

Market structure analysis

Market environment analysis, including growth drivers and constraints

Porter's five forces analysis

SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape and dynamics, including market share and product portfolio

Impact of COVID-19 and recovery curve

Attractive market segments and growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities

Market Segmentation

The semiconductor seals market is segmented into various categories, including:

Application Type: Lithography, Etching/Cleaning, Deposition, Process Diagnostics, and Others

Lithography, Etching/Cleaning, Deposition, Process Diagnostics, and Others Material Type: FKM Seals, FFKM Seals, Fluorosilicone Seals, and Other Seals

FKM Seals, FFKM Seals, Fluorosilicone Seals, and Other Seals Product Type: O-Rings, Gaskets, Lip Seals/Bonded Seals, and Others

O-Rings, Gaskets, Lip Seals/Bonded Seals, and Others Motion Type: Static Seals and Linear Seals

Static Seals and Linear Seals Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

