Global Meal Replacement Market Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Dominant Players - Abbott Laboratories, General Mills, Herbalife Nutrition, Kellogg, & Nestle

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Meal Replacement Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global meal replacement market was worth $12.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $18.4 billion by 2028. The North American region accounted for the most significant global meal replacement market share. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to have the fastest growth rate of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The global meal replacement market exhibits several key segments, including powder, ready-to-drink, meal replacement bars, and others. Notably, in 2022, the powder segment claimed the largest share in the global meal replacement market. However, it is the meal replacement bars segment that is poised for the most rapid growth, expected to achieve a growth rate of 7.6% during the forecast period.

When it comes to distribution channels, the global meal replacement market can be categorized into online and offline segments. As of 2022, the offline segment commands the largest share in the global meal replacement market. Nevertheless, the online segment is projected to exhibit the most robust growth rate, estimated at 7.5% during the forecast period.

The meal replacement market is anticipated to undergo expansion in the coming years, driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing obesity rates, and a growing awareness among consumers about the advantages of embracing a healthy lifestyle. The fast-paced and hectic lifestyles of modern consumers often leave limited time for traditional meal preparation.

Meal replacement products offer a convenient and time-efficient solution for individuals constantly on the move. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce and online retail has expanded the accessibility of meal replacement products to consumers worldwide.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the meal replacement market, both positively and negatively. During lockdowns and periods of restricted movement, there was an uptick in demand for convenient and shelf-stable food options, including meal replacement products. Consumers turned to these products as a quick and hassle-free way to maintain their nutritional intake while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The report also provides insights into the major players within each regional meal replacement market. Furthermore, it delves into the primary drivers of the global meal replacement market, regional dynamics, and current industry trends. The report concludes with a comprehensive examination of the vendor landscape, featuring complete profiles of the major players in the market.

Market size estimations are presented in terms of value (U.S. $ millions), with 2022 serving as the base year, and the market forecast extending from 2023 to 2028. Additionally, regional-level market sizes are provided based on product type and distribution channels.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global meal replacement market, and corresponding market share analysis based on product, distribution/sales channel, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market growth drivers, opportunities and challenges, current trends, products, regulations, and new industries related to meal replacement

Holistic review of the impact of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on meal replacement market

A look at the manufacturers and other market participants involved in the meal replacement market, and analyze the structure of this industry (e.g., market shares, concentration and recent merger and acquisition (M&A) activity)

Understanding of the importance of ESG in meal replacement market, consumer attitudes towards sustainability, risks and opportunity assessment, and ESG practices followed by different types of companies, manufacturers and other industry participants

Analysis of the company competitive landscape of major stakeholder companies based on their recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and operational integration

Profile descriptions of the leading market players in the market of the industry, including

Abbott Laboratories

General Mills Inc

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd

Kellogg Co

Nestle S.A.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 169 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $18.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Overview

Introduction

Supply Chain Analysis

Ingredient Sourcing/Raw Material Procurement

Product Manufacturing

Distribution

Consumers

Regulatory Landscape

Labeling for Nutrient Content Declaration: Meal Replacements

Swot Analysis of Meal Replacement

Strengths

Weakness

Opportunities

Threats

Chapter 4 Esg Analysis

Importance of Esg

Esg Pillars in Meal Replacement Industry

Industry Esg Performance Analysis

Case Study

Future Trends

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants: Low

Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate

Threat of Substitutes: High

Competitive Rivalry: High

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Health Awareness Drives the Demand for Meal Replacement

Rising Demand for Small-Portion Food and Snacking

Growing Demand for Plant-Based Meal Replacement

Growing Prevalence of Obesity and Diabetes

Market Restrains

Growing Regulations for Meal Replacement

Misconception About Meal Replacement Products

Higher Cost of Meal Replacement Products

Market Opportunities

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Introduction

Powder

Ready to Drink

Meal Replacement Bars

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel

Introduction

Online

Offline

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Meal Replacements

North American Market for Meal Replacements by Country

United States

Canada

European Market for Meal Replacements by Country

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Market for Meal Replacements by Country

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin American Market for Meal Replacements by Country

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and African Market for Meal Replacements by Country

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Patent Review

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Amway Corp.

Atkins

Garden of Life

General Mills Inc.

Glanbia plc

Healthy N Fit International Inc.

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Huel Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Nestle S.A.

Nutrisystem Inc.

Orgain Inc.

Soylent

Usana Health Sciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myxos6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment