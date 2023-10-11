Visteon to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on Oct. 26

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a global technology company serving the mobility industry, will release its third quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, Oct. 26. The company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results and related matters. The conference call is also available to the public via a live audio webcast.



The dial-in numbers to participate in the call are:

U.S./Canada Participants Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-888-330-2508

International Participants Toll Dial-In Number: 1-240-789-2735

Conference ID: 8897485



(Dial in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the conference.)

The conference call and live audio webcast, related presentation materials, news release and other supplemental information will be accessible in the Investors section of Visteon’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available through the company’s website or by dialing the U.S./Canada Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-800-770-2030 or the International Toll Dial-In Number: 1-647-362-9199. The conference ID for the phone replay is 8897485. The phone replay will be available soon after the completion of the call and until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 9.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company serving the mobility industry, dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. The company’s platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems and electrification. The company, headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, recorded approximately $3.76 billion in annual sales and booked $6 billion of new business in 2022. Learn more at https://investors.visteon.com/.

