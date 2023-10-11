Global Pupillometer (Table-top, Hand-held) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pupillometer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Mobility (Table-top, Hand-held), By Type (Video, Digital), By End Use (Hospitals, Eye Clinics), By Application (Ophthalmology, Oncology), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pupillometer market size is expected to reach USD 673.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.85%

The adoption of pupillometry is on the rise as an assessment tool for diagnosing various health conditions, leading to the development of advanced pupillometer devices for faster and more accurate diagnosis.

Pupillometry is increasingly being recognized as a valuable diagnostic tool for a wide range of health conditions. Research has shown that numerous neurological disorders directly impact pupil size, making pupillometry exams effective in their diagnosis.

Furthermore, understanding changes in pupil characteristics is crucial for clinicians performing various neurological surgeries. Pupillometers are now commonly used in critical care units, where pupillometry has become a standard protocol for primary diagnosis.

The pupillary light reflex (PLR) serves as a vital clinical parameter for diagnosing various diseases. As the demand for pupillometers grows, many nursing, educational, and research centers are offering training programs to increase the number of skilled professionals capable of conducting pupillometry exams.

Pupillometry is becoming a prerequisite in many healthcare settings, prompting companies to develop integrated devices that combine pupillometry with other diagnostic capabilities, providing hospitals and clinics with all-in-one devices. Market players are actively participating in trade shows, exhibitions, and conferences to raise awareness about pupillometry and expand the reach of their pupillometer products.

Furthermore, companies are developing handheld devices to address mobility issues and improve accessibility in various healthcare settings. Advanced software solutions that can be installed on mobile devices are also being introduced, making pupillometry more accessible through mobile platforms.

Video pupillometers are preferred for their ability to capture the entire process of pupil dilation in greater detail. They provide comprehensive data on pupil characteristics and reactivity over time, enhancing the diagnostic process.

Digital pupillometers are gaining momentum due to their mobility, accuracy, instant results, and efficiency. These devices enable rapid assessments, contributing to overall market growth.

Pupillometer Market Report Highlights

Table-top pupillometers held the dominant share in 2022, as market players are focusing on the development of integrated pupillometer devices along with keratometers, pachymeters, and wavefront aberrometer

The hand-held pupillometer is expected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to its easy accessibility and accuracy

The digital pupillometer segment is expected to advance at the highest CAGR as these devices provide instant and accurate results

Hospitals held the largest share in 2021 due to the growing installation of pupillometers in this setting

The eye clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of pupillometry in various ophthalmic clinics

The ophthalmology segment held the largest share in 2022 owing to the growing usage of pupillometry in understanding damage to the inner and outer retina

North America held the largest share in 2022 owing to the increasing prevalence of vision-related problems in this region, along with the growing awareness and adoption of pupillometry

The Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing availability of pupillometers through online platforms and suppliers

Companies Mentioned

NeurOptics, Inc.

Adaptica

Essilor Instruments USA

HAAG-STREIT GROUP

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Luneau Technology Group

NIDEK CO., LTD.

Reichert Technologies

SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions

US Ophthalmic

Konan Medical

brightlamp, Inc.

