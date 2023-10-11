Vivid Seats Introduces National Fan Day™, Releases National Survey Results

Celebrates with Pop Sensation Betty Who concert in Times Square and national ticket giveaway

New study shows 1 out of 5 sports fans would break up with a significant other if they didn’t root for their favorite team

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced the creation of National Fan Day™ a national holiday dedicated to the fans that power the live events we love.

The first-ever National Fan Day™ will take place on October 11th, 2023, and celebrates the kind of fandom that Vivid Seats rewards every day through the only loyalty program in the industry. With Vivid Seats Rewards, fans who buy 10 tickets get their 11th free, and much more. It's clear that fandom has reached new heights in 2023. A new national study* commissioned by Vivid Seats, and conducted by global market research firm, The Harris Poll reveals just how dedicated Americans are when it comes to their favorite sports teams, artists, and bands.

FORGET ASTROLOGY, WHAT’S YOUR FANDOM? Should we stop looking to see if stars align and start looking at fandoms? For some, the heart-pounding moments on the field can overshadow even matters of the heart. 45% of Americans say a romantic relationship is more likely to last if both partners are fans of the same sports team, and 21% of sports fans saying they would even break up with a significant other if they refused to root for their favorite team. 1 in 10 sports fans would go as far as to miss their very own wedding to see their favorite team play in the playoffs or a championship game in-person.

SWEARING BY SUPERSTITIONS: It may be spooky season but, for most fans, their superstitions are in full swing all year long. From sitting in the same spot to wearing a ‘lucky’ outfit, 36% of sports fans believe their personal superstitions will influence the outcome of the game and 46% think their team is more likely to win if they are in-person at a game cheering them on.

WHEN CHANGE IS GOOD: Ever feel the rush of a live event? 55% of Americans agree they feel like a different person when in the heat of the moment at a game or show and over 70% of Americans feel happier after attending a live event. It looks like many fans could be chasing that live event high, with more than half of Americans (54%) saying that true fans will travel hundreds of miles to see their favorite sports team or artist.

LEAVING IT ALL ON THE FIELD: It seems like the dedication of fans has no limits with nearly 1 in 5 fans (19%) willing to miss a medical procedure to see their favorite sports team play in-person during playoffs or a championship game or see their favorite artist in-person during their farewell tour. 40% of sports fans call themselves die-hard and 39% of music fans say the same. 66% of Americans describe a true fan as someone who attends games even when their team is on a long losing streak, 58% describe a true fan as someone who stays until the very end even when the event is clearing out, and 54% describe a true fan as one who will even sit through an event in the pouring rain/snow to support their team.









In this record-breaking year for fandom, Vivid Seats' own data reveals that sports fans (across categories) are going the distance for their favorites, traveling 7% further in 2023 than they did in 2022 to see those teams play in person. Fan Forecast® is Vivid Seats’ data-centric look at where and how fans are showing up in the crowd for their favorite teams. Following a Fan Forecast review of the 2023 crowd breakdowns, the following teams have America’s most passionate fanbases taking up more space in more stadiums across the country so far this year.

NFL – 49ers

MLS – Inter Miami

NBA – Los Angeles Lakers

WNBA – Seattle Storm

NHL – New York Rangers



To celebrate this new frenzied level of fandom and to kick off National Fan Day™ in style, Vivid Seats is giving fans a free concert in the middle of New York City’s Times Square, featuring Betty Who, Australian singer, songwriter, and pop sensation. Who is currently starring in of the Tony award-winning Broadway musical “Hadestown.” Additionally, Fans across the country will be able to flex their fandom in the Vivid Seats App with Game Center . On 10/11 there will be a one-day only fan-focused Game Center trivia game, complete with 11 questions and a chance to win two tickets to any event of your choice, in any city. Fans can also follow Vivid Seats on Instagram where they will be giving away 11 tickets for one lucky fan and 10 besties to go to the event of their choice!

From a free 11th ticket and birthday perks to seat upgrades and throwing out the first pitch, Vivid Seats Rewards gives fans what they deserve. By allowing fans to earn loyalty rewards on every purchase that they can redeem towards free tickets, the program provides fans with the opportunity to attend more of their favorite events. In addition to ticket savings, Vivid Seats Rewards includes fan benefits ranging from surprise upgrades to exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

*This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Vivid Seats from September 14-18, 2023, among 2,053 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Vivid Seats.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans can earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

Contacts:

Media

Julia Young

Julia.Young@vividseats.com

Investors

Kate Africk

Kate.Africk@vividseats.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3ac8241-67bc-4ffc-b72d-b7e8313ab64d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/facb651b-3fc3-4f12-b681-42d3491a2040

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5630b889-20cb-42a1-b7bb-07a0229774f3