C4 Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations for CFT8634, an Orally Bioavailable BiDAC™ Degrader in Development for Synovial Sarcoma and SMARCB1-Null Tumors, and CFT7455, an Orally Bioavailable MonoDAC™ Degrader in Development for Multiple Myeloma and Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

CFT8634 Phase 1 Dose Escalation Data to be Presented at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting on November 2, 2023



CFT7455 Monotherapy Phase 1 Dose Escalation Complete in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma; Data to be Presented at a Company-Sponsored Event on December 12, 2023

Phase 1 Dose Escalation Continues to Progress for CFT7455 in Combination with Dexamethasone in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma and as a Monotherapy in Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science to develop a new generation of small-molecule medicines and transform how disease is treated, today announced plans to share data from the Phase 1 dose escalation portions of the ongoing Phase 1/2 trials of CFT7455 and CFT8634. The CFT8634 Phase 1 dose escalation data has been accepted as a poster presentation at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting taking place from November 1 – 4, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. C4T will host a company-sponsored event on December 12, 2023, to share the CFT7455 dose escalation data in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM).

Upcoming CFT8634 Clinical Data

The Phase 1/2 trial is designed to characterize safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD) and evidence of anti-tumor activity of CFT8634 based on RECIST 1.1 criteria. As of August 29, 2023, 32 patients were enrolled across six dose escalation cohorts using a daily dosing schedule.

CTOS Presentation Details

Title : Initial results from a Phase 1 study of CFT8634, a novel bifunctional degradation activating compound (BiDAC) degrader of BRD9, in synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-null tumors

Format : Poster Presentation

Time : Thursday, November 2, 2023; 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM IST (9:00 AM EST)

Presenter : Mark Agulnik, M.D., sarcoma section chief, department of medical oncology and therapeutics research, City of Hope

Data included in the poster presentation will be PK, PD, safety and RECIST criteria efficacy measures.

Upcoming CFT7455 Clinical Data

The Phase 1/2 trial is designed to characterize the safety, tolerability, PK, PD and anti-tumor activity of CFT7455 in patients with R/R MM or relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (R/R NHL). The Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial has utilized a 14 days on/14 days off dosing schedule within which both daily dosing and Monday/Wednesday/Friday dosing were explored. C4T has completed the Phase 1 dose escalation for CFT7455 as a monotherapy in R/R MM using a 14 days on/14 days off dosing schedule; 22 patients were enrolled across five dose escalation cohorts for this portion of the study. Enrollment continues for the Phase 1 dose escalation evaluating CFT7455 with dexamethasone in R/R MM and as a monotherapy in R/R NHL.

At a company-sponsored event on December 12, 2023, C4T plans to present Phase 1 dose escalation data that focuses on the CFT7455 monotherapy regimen in R/R MM.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

The company is planning to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

November 8, 2023: Management will participate in the UBS Biopharma Conference taking place in Miami, FL.

November 14, 2023: Management will participate in the Stifel 2023 Conference taking place in New York, NY.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines that harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. C4T is advancing multiple targeted oncology programs to the clinic and expanding its research platform to deliver the next wave of medicines for difficult-to-treat diseases. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

About CFT7455

CFT7455 is an orally bioavailable MonoDAC™ degrader designed to be highly potent and selective against its intended targets of Ikaros (IKZF1) and Aiolos (IKZF3). CFT7455 binds with high affinity to the E3 ligase adapter protein, cereblon, to target and degrade IKZF1/3 for the treatment of multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including peripheral T cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. In early clinical data, CFT7455 demonstrated deep and durable degradation of IKZF1/3. C4T is enrolling patients in its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of CFT7455. More information about this trial may be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (identifier: NCT04756726).

About CFT8634

CFT8634 is an orally bioavailable BiDAC™ degrader designed to be potent and selective against BRD9. BRD9 was previously considered an undruggable target due to the inability of bromodomain inhibitors to effectively treat cancers dependent on BRD9. Unlike BRD9 inhibition, BRD9 degradation has been shown to be efficacious in pre-clinical models of synovial sarcoma. C4T is enrolling patients in its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of CFT8634 for the treatment of synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-null solid tumors. More information about this trial may be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (identifier: NCT05355753).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be limited to, express or implied statements regarding our ability to develop potential therapies for patients; the design and potential efficacy of our therapeutic approaches; the status of, progress on and data from our clinical trials; the predictive capability of our TORPEDO® platform in the development of novel, selective, orally bioavailable BiDAC™ and MonoDAC™ degraders; the potential timing, design and advancement of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, including the potential timing for and receipt of regulatory authorization related to clinical trials and other clinical development activities including clinical trial commencement; our ability and the potential to successfully manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical trials; our ability to replicate results achieved in our preclinical studies or clinical trials in any future studies or trials; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; and our ability to fund our future operations. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, advancement and conduct of preclinical and clinical studies and other development requirements for our product candidates; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates will cost more to develop or may not be successfully developed and commercialized; the risk that the results of preclinical studies and/or clinical trials will or will not be predictive of results in connection with future studies or trials. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in C4 Therapeutics’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and C4 Therapeutics undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Contacts:

Investors:

Courtney Solberg

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

CSolberg@c4therapeutics.com

Media:

Loraine Spreen

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy

LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com