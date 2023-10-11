Global Vapor Chamber Market Report 2023: Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts 2022-2030

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vapor Chamber Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vapor chamber market was valued at USD 791.76 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4,130.4 million in 2030, with a CAGR of 19.89% during the forecast period 2023-2030



A vapor chamber is a type of heat spreader that uses a small amount of liquid, typically water, to transfer heat away from the electronic device and distribute it across a larger surface area. It is a flat, sealed container that consists of a wick structure, a working fluid, and a vacuum. The vapor chamber market is driven by the increasing demand for advanced cooling solutions in electronic devices.

With devices becoming more powerful and generating more heat, efficient cooling solutions are needed to dissipate the heat. Vapor chambers are ideal for devices with limited space for cooling solutions and offer high heat transfer efficiency, making them a popular choice. As a result, it is expected that the market will grow in the coming years.



Computer to dominate the Application Segment of the Vapor Chamber Market



Vapor chambers are commonly used in high-performance computers such as gaming desktops and laptops, as well as servers and workstations.

These devices generate a lot of heat due to their powerful processors and high-speed graphics cards, and efficient cooling solutions are essential to prevent overheating and maintain optimal performance. The demand for vapor chambers in computers is driven by the increasing popularity of high-performance devices, especially in the gaming industry, as well as the growing demand for data center servers and workstations.

With the rise of Artificial Intelligence, big data analytics, and cloud computing, the demand for high-performance computing is expected to continue to grow, driving the demand for advanced cooling solutions like vapor chambers. As a result, the vapor chamber market in the computer industry is expected to grow in the coming years.



Asia Pacific to be the dominant region in the Vapor Chamber Market



Asia Pacific generated a significant share of revenue in the vapor chamber market in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast years. Asia Pacific is expected to be the dominant region in the vapor chamber market due to the presence of several key players and the growing demand for electronic devices in the region.

The region is home to some of the world's largest electronic device manufacturers, such as Samsung, LG, Huawei, and Xiaomi, which are major consumers of vapor chambers. Additionally, the increasing demand for advanced cooling solutions in various industries, such as automotive, healthcare, and aerospace, is also driving the growth of the vapor chamber market in the region.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, with China, Japan, South Korea, and India among the leading contributors to the growth of the market.

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the vapor chamber market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the vapor chamber market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2030.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global vapor chamber market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $791.76 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4130.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.8% Regions Covered Global

Report Findings

Drivers

The growing demand for advanced cooling solutions in various electronic devices, such as smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, and servers.

As the demand for HPC and data centers increases, there is a growing need for efficient and reliable cooling solutions to manage the heat generated by these systems

Restraints

Vapor chambers require precise engineering and manufacturing, which can make them more difficult and expensive to produce than other cooling solutions

Opportunities

The demand for electric vehicles is growing rapidly, and with it, the need for efficient cooling solutions to manage the heat generated by batteries and other components.

Company Profiles

Novark Technologies, Inc.

Delta Electronics (Americas) Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

Celsia

Baknor

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS)

Cooler Master

Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.

Dynatron Corporation

Atria Convergence Technologies Limited (ACT)

Segments Covered



The Global Vapor Chamber Market by Product

Traditional (2-Piece) Vapor Chamber

Hybrid (1-Piece) Vapor Chamber

The Global Vapor Chamber Market by Application

Servers

Computer

Phone

Others

