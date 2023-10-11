World General Surgery Devices (Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery, Cardiology, Ophthalmology) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General Surgery Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery, Cardiology, Ophthalmology), By End-use (Hospitals, ASCs), By Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global general surgery devices market size is expected to reach USD 29.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.39%

The global general surgery devices market is poised for growth, driven by several key factors. The increasing number of surgical procedures, coupled with technological advancements, is expected to be a significant driver.

Additionally, growing awareness and improved affordability for plastic and reconstructive surgeries are likely to lead to an increase in the number of procedures conducted.

Technological advancements in general surgery play a pivotal role in driving the industry forward. Many key players are investing in research and development to introduce innovative products.

For example, the development of medical robots to assist surgeons is a notable advancement. Medical robots offer several advantages, including a 3D view of the operating field, reduced blood loss, early discharge from the hospital, lower infection risk, faster recovery, minimal scarring, reduced trauma to the body, and enhanced precision in surgery.

Moreover, factors such as the increasing number of road accidents, an aging population, and rising healthcare expenditure in emerging economies are expected to contribute to industry growth. The elderly population is more susceptible to various diseases, leading to a higher demand for effective treatments and thus boosting the industry.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, global healthcare spending is projected to reach USD 18.28 trillion by 2040, growing at a CAGR of 2.6%.

Key highlights from the General Surgery Devices Market Report include:

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 due to favorable reimbursement policies, the presence of key companies, and government initiatives.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by advancing technology, increasing investment, improving reimbursement scenarios, and growing medical tourism.

The disposable surgical supplies segment led the industry in 2022, attributed to the high demand for disposable supplies such as needles, syringes, and catheters.

The medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery devices segment is projected to register a CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to substantial investments in R&D, the availability of technologically advanced products, and a rise in their adoption.

The orthopedic surgery segment held the largest share in 2022, driven by the increased prevalence of bone diseases and a high geriatric population worldwide.

In 2022, the hospitals end-use segment accounted for the fastest revenue share during the forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

