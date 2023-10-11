United States Business Process Outsourcing Services Industry Research Report 2023: Rising Wages have Cut into BPO Companies' Profits - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Process Outsourcing Services in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.
Rising wages have cut into BPO companies' profit. Overall, industry-wide revenue has been growing at a CAGR of 1.9% to $72.1 billion over the past five years, including an estimated 0.6% in 2023.
BPO companies have fared well recently, supported by a strong economy and rising demand in the human resource, finance, accounting and insurance sectors, collectively generating a large portion of BPO business. Also, rising wages and increased operating costs associated with healthcare expansion helped drive employers to BPO companies as a method of cost control.
Operators in this industry provide third-party outsourcing services on a contract basis. Clients can outsource specific operations and business functions, including both back and front office tasks, to companies in this industry.
