Dimension Stone Market Thriving: Report Highlights Construction Boom and Sustainability Drive as Growth Catalysts

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dimension Stone Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dimension stone market is on the path to substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase of $1356.91 million during the period of 2022-2027. This impressive growth is expected to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.44% throughout the forecast period.

The comprehensive report on the dimension stone market offers an all-encompassing analysis, including market size and forecast, current trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an in-depth vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key market players.

Key Highlights:

The dimension stone market is poised to grow by USD 1356.91 million during the forecast period (2022-2027).

The report provides insights into market dynamics, trends, growth drivers, and challenges.

The market's growth is propelled by factors such as rapid expansion in the construction sector, a significant shift towards sustainability, and rising demand for residential and commercial spaces.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Limestone

Granite

Sandstone

Marble and slate

Others

By Application

Structural use

Decorative use

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report identifies advancements in stone-cutting and processing technologies as a prime driver for market growth in the coming years. Additionally, it highlights the growing popularity of home remodeling and the increasing use of terrazzo flooring as contributing factors to the rising demand in the market.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full report, which covers:

Dimension stone market sizing

Dimension stone market forecast

Dimension stone market industry analysis

Companies Mentioned:

3 Rivers Stone Ltd.

Aditya Stonex

Aro Granite Industries Ltd.

Artgo Holdings Ltd.

Asian Granito India Ltd.

Avid Marbles and Granites Pvt. Ltd.

Caesarstone Ltd.

FHL Kiriakidis Group

Fox Marble Holdings Plc

Haique

HMG Stones

Levantina and Mineral Associates SA

MGT Stone Co.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Pokarna Ltd.

Prem Marbles

Regatta Granites India

RK Marbles

Shubh Marbles and Granite

Sonnet Stone

As the construction industry continues to thrive and sustainable practices gain traction, the dimension stone market presents significant opportunities for industry players and stakeholders.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dz1sph

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.