Bedroom Linen Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the 2022 to 2031 Forecast Period: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global bedroom linen market stood at US$ 24.8 billion in 2022, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 43.3 billion in 2031. The global bedroom linen market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2031 .



The global bedroom linen market is experiencing a significant boost driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as Ebola, Cholera, Plague, Influenza, and the formidable COVID-19. This heightened awareness of health risks has underscored the importance of maintaining clean and hygienic sleeping environments. As a result, there is a growing demand for bedroom linen that offers both comfort and protection, particularly in commercial sectors like healthcare, hospitality, and spa centers.

The commercial sector, encompassing healthcare, hospitality, and spa centers, is a pivotal driver of market development. These businesses prioritize using high-quality bedroom linen to safeguard the health and well-being of their customers. This strategic investment in quality-based linen is a testament to their commitment to providing a safe and hygienic experience.

Commercial linen service providers also embrace technology by engaging customers through interactive apps and websites. The modern approach enhances customer convenience and presents opportunities for market players to offer tailored solutions. The digitization trend in the bedroom linen market promises to create new avenues for growth and innovation, making it an exciting prospect for industry participants.

The convergence of factors such as infectious disease concerns, health and hygiene awareness, and technological engagement is shaping the landscape of the bedroom linen market, offering both challenges and opportunities for stakeholders in this dynamic industry.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

The market value of the global bedroom linen market management from 2018 to 2022 is 6%.

North America is forecasted to hold a market share of 43.8%.

Global Bedroom Linen Market: Growth Drivers

The pandemic-induced anxiety and stress have underscored the importance of a good night's rest, leading to a notable surge in investments in various bedding products.

This trend signifies a proactive approach by individuals to alleviate their anxiety and prioritize their well-being through better sleep. As consumers increasingly allocate their budgets to bedding, it has propelled the bedroom linen industry into a robust growth phase.

Quality bedding has become a cornerstone of the hospitality sector, with hotels and guesthouses investing in soft, breathable, and supremely comfortable bedroom linen.

The strategic focus on providing guests with the utmost comfort and luxury has become pivotal in the competitive hospitality industry. The expansion of the hospitality sector, driven by the resurgence of travel and tourism, is poised to drive demand for premium bedroom linen further.

Global Bedroom Linen Market: Regional Landscape

The accelerated growth of Asia Pacific's hospitality and housing sectors is the primary catalyst behind the surging demand for bedroom linen. A recent study conducted by CBRE highlights the substantial increase in hotel investments across Asia Pacific.

The surge in investments reflects the region's emergence as a global hub for the hospitality industry and signifies the positive impact on the bedroom linen market. As more hotels and housing projects continue to flourish, the demand for high-quality bedroom linen in Asia Pacific is set to soar, cementing the region's position as an influential player in the global bedroom linen market.

The rise of e-commerce and online retail platforms has transformed how consumers shop for bedroom linen in North America. Customers can now conveniently browse and purchase a wide range of bedding products online, contributing to market growth.

Global Bedroom Linen Market: Key Players

Duroflex , a prominent name in the Indian sleep solutions industry, has introduced its latest offering, the 'Summer Story 22' collection in the bedding category. This new collection is a testament to Duroflex's commitment to providing innovative and appealing choices for consumers seeking comfort and style in their bedroom spaces.

, a prominent name in the Indian sleep solutions industry, has introduced its latest offering, the 'Summer Story 22' collection in the bedding category. This new collection is a testament to Duroflex's commitment to providing innovative and appealing choices for consumers seeking comfort and style in their bedroom spaces. SPACES, a distinguished premium home linen brand, has introduced a groundbreaking addition to its product lineup – a new air-purifying bed linen line. This forward-thinking initiative is designed with the primary goal of enhancing the quality of sleep for consumers.

Global Bedroom Linen Market: Segmentation

Product

Sheet & Mattress Covers

Pillowcases

Blankets/Quilts/Comforters

Others

Material

Cotton

Polyester

Linen

Silk

Others



End-user

Residential

Commercial Hospitality and Leisure Hospitals Offices Others



Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



