Geothermal Segment Leads Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Market Growth with 20.4% CAGR, Set to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) technology is on a robust growth trajectory, with the market estimated at $298.8 million in 2022 and projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Key Segment Insights

The geothermal segment is anticipated to lead the growth with a CAGR of 20.4%. It is poised to reach $1.1 billion by the end of the analysis period. Waste Heat Recovery: The waste heat recovery segment is estimated to grow at an 18% CAGR for the next 8 years.

Select Key Competitors

Toshiba Corporation

General Electric Company

Siemens Energy AG

Toshiba Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Systems Co., Ltd.

Barber-Nichols, Inc.

Enogia, Sas

R&D Dynamics Corporation

Air Squared, Inc.

Sigma Thermal

ElectraTherm, Inc.

Entropea Labs Limited

Opel Energy Systems Private Limited

TransPacific Energy, Inc.

Turboden SPA

Boustead International Heaters Limited

Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with several countries witnessing growth recovery, albeit at varying rates. The United States, in particular, has overcome the threat of recession despite experiencing slower GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions.

The Euro area is benefiting from easing headline inflation, which is contributing to increased real incomes and economic activity. China is expected to experience substantial GDP growth as the pandemic threat recedes and the government adjusts its policies. India is also on a path to becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

Challenges persist, including geopolitical uncertainties such as the war in Ukraine, slower-than-expected decline in global headline inflation, ongoing food and fuel inflation issues in many developing countries, and elevated retail inflation affecting consumer confidence and spending.

Governments are addressing these challenges while also focusing on integrating climate change considerations into economic decisions. As governments work to combat inflation by raising interest rates, job creation may slow down, impacting economic activity.

Despite potential challenges, new technologies are expected to reverse prevailing investment sentiment. Technologies such as generative AI, applied AI, machine learning, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies are poised to drive incremental growth and value to the global GDP in the coming years.

In the short term, both consumers and investors are likely to encounter a mix of challenges and opportunities. Businesses and leaders who can navigate these complexities with resilience and adaptability are well-positioned for success.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development

Investment Scenario on Renewable Energy Remains Impacted

Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw Spotlight on Renewable Energy Driving the Organic Rankine Cycle Market

COVID-19 Brings Serious Challenges for Biomass Power Industry

COVID-19 Brings Geothermal Projects to a Standstill in Turkey

Organic Rankine Cycle - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

An Introduction to Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC)

ORC Technology: Primary Applications

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Clean Energy Generation Bonanza Portends Radical Gains for Global ORC Market

ORC Waste Heat to Power Market Enjoys Real Moment with Adoption of Clean Energy Generation Technologies

Researchers Bet on Innovative ORC Technology to Exploit Industrial Waste Heat

Analysis by Application

World Organic Rankine Cycle Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

World Organic Rankine Cycle Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Organic Rankine Cycle Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: USA, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Europe, and Canada

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industrial Applications of ORC

Rising Demand for Single-Stage and Cascaded ORC Systems

Commercial Use of Organic ORC Systems for Small and Large Scale Thermal Conversion

Steam Rankine Cycle Systems for Nuclear Plants and Coal-fired Power Plants

Recycling Waste Heat with ORC for Self-consumption of Plant

Novel ORC Couples Subcritical and Supercritical Heat Absorption Procedures

Optimized Regenerative ORC Enhance Performance of Internal Combustion Engines

ORC Technology Helps Recover Potentially Huge Amount of Waste Heat

The Role of ORC in Decarbonization Goals

Domestic GHG Emission Reduction Targets of Select Regions/Countries

World Carbon Footprint Management Market by Vertical (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Residential & Commercial Buildings, and IT & Telecom

ORC System Seeks Role in Waste Heat Recovery Technologies

Global Waste Generation, by Region (in millions of tonnes/year): 2016, 2030, 2050

Percentage of Municipal Solid Waste Burned with Energy Recovery in Select Countries

Novel Opportunities in Waste to Energy Sector

Uptrend in Geothermal Power Sector Augurs Well

Global Geothermal Energy Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years 2010-2019

Geothermal Power Installed Capacity (in MW) by Country for 2020

Geothermal Capacity Additions (in GW) by Region/Country for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Impact of Geothermal Stations on the Environment

Patent Activity in Geothermal Energy Sector

# of Patent Applications in Advanced Geothermal Market for 2000-2019

Expanding Biomass Sector Offers Opportunities

Biomass CHP as a Percentage of Total CHP Generation in Select Countries

Issues Linked to ORC and Possible Solutions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

