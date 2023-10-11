Result of General Meeting

London, UNITED KINGDOM

11 October 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Results of General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that at a General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions proposed (as set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 7 September 2023) were passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below and will shortly be published on the Company's website at www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk.

Resolution 1 was proposed as an ordinary resolution and Resolutions 2 and 3 were proposed as special resolutions.

Resolution Votes For* % Votes Against % Total votes validly cast Total votes cast as % of issued share capital Votes Withheld**
To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.

  		12,103,053 97.74 279,894 2.26 12,382,947 3.78 0
To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.

  		11,264,431 92.28 942,902 7.72 12,207,333 3.72 175,614
To adopt new Articles of Association. 11,943,888 96.96 374,389 3.04 12,318,277 3.76 64,670

* Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

