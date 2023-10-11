Bundesliga Business Landscape Report 2023-2024: Property Profile, Team Sponsorship, Kit Suppliers, Attendances & Tickets and Media

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business of the Bundesliga 2023-24 - Property Profile, Sponsorship and Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A complete overview of the commercial landscape of the Bundesliga season. The report takes a closer look at the league from a social media, sponsorship and media perspective. It also takes a closer look at the commercial setups of all the clubs on an individual basis.



Sky currently holds the majority of media rights to broadcast matches in Germany. DAZN share the league's media rights with Sky and has the ability to showcase Bundesliga matches on Fridays and Sundays. Das Erste and ZDF are both able to offer free highlights of matches to Bundesliga fans.

The reported combined total value of this latest Bundesliga rights package is €4.4 billion ($4.8 billion). The average price of an annual Bundesliga sponsorship deal for the current season is roughly $8.9 million. The league has three deals in place that the publisher estimates to be each worth over $8.5 million annually: with Topps, Sorare and Electronic Arts.

The most recent deal the Bundesliga has agreed is with Sorare, a one-year renewal of their previous deal now worth $10 annually. The most common length of deal that brands have agreed with the Bundesliga is four years. The annual value of the sponsorship deals that have been agreed by Bundesliga clubs is $896.92 million.

The report estimates that Bayern Munich will receive the most from sponsors across the 2023 season. Darmstadt and Heidenheim are estimated to receive the smallest income from sponsorship partners according to the publisher. The business & consumer services sector is the most prominent with 100 deals across the Bundesliga teams. Bayern Munich have the largest annual deal in place of all the teams in the competition. The club's kit supplier sponsorship deal with adidas is worth $65.19 million annually.



A detailed overview of the commercial landscape from the Bundesliga's perspective. Outlining the social media position of the main properties as well as ticketing revenue. A clear breakdown of the sponsorship and media deals linked to the clubs.



Scope

The report looks to offer a detailed insight into Germany's premier football division.

It explores all the main financial revenue generators across the league.

It also ranks the competing teams based on commercial revenue.

Reasons to Buy

The report gives a detailed and in-depth overview of a highly lucrative sports league.

The report provides the reader with deep insight into the media and sponsorship landscape of both the league and teams involved.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Overview



2. Attendances & Tickets



3. Social Media



4. Media Landscape



5. League Sponsorship



6. Kit Supplier Market



7. Front-of-Shirt Sponsorship



8. Sleeve Sponsorship



9. Team Sponsorship



10. Team Pages



11. Player Profiles



12. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Sky

DAZN

Topps

Sorare

Electronic Arts

Derbystar

Amazon Web Services

Tipico

Milka

Nike

adidas

Puma

Deutsche Telekom

GLS Group

Coca Cola

AOK

eToro

Source: GlobalData

