Physical Security Market - Q4 2023 Updated Research Report | InsightAce Analytic

Jersey City, NJ, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Physical Security Market- (By Component (System (Physical Access Control System, Video Surveillance System, Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention, Physical Security Information Management, Physical Identity & Access Management, Security Scanning, Imaging, and Metal Detection, Fire & Life Security), Services (System Integration, Remote Monitoring), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation & Logistics, Residential, Education, Aerospace & Defense, IT & ITeS, Other Verticals)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Physical Security Market is valued at US$ 105.91 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 157.65 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.6% during a forecast period of 2023-2031.

Protection of workers, networks, hardware, software, and data from acts and physical occurrences such as fire, floods, natural disasters, theft, robbery, vandalism, and terrorism that can result in loss or serious harm to a company, organization, or government agency. Growing awareness of perimeter security in developing countries has increased the use of IP-based cameras in shared housing, as well as commercial and office complexes. In addition, escalating terrorist threats, border concerns, and refugee crises are increasing security.







Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2120





The demand for digital and physical security develops with companies' reliance on the Internet of Things (IoT). To protect data, servers, and networks, the Internet of Things necessitates a high level of physical protection. Because of the rise in terrorist activities and crime, people are more concerned about their safety and security. As a result of these attacks, many people have been killed, and infrastructure has been badly damaged. The growing trend of digitalization provides further prospects for market expansion.

Recent Developments:

In July 2023, The acquisition of Paladin Technologies was initiated by Bosch. Paladin Technologies had a workforce of around 1,500 individuals across 35 different locations across Canada and the United States. Furthermore, the company's expected sales for the year 2023 were estimated to reach nearly $400 Bn. The inclusion of the company was anticipated to be a valuable contribution to Bosch's Energy and Building Technology business area, which experienced a growth rate of 17.4 percent in the year 2022.

In May 2022, Hikvision introduced the AXE Hybrid PRO alarm system, including incorporating Hikvision's cutting-edge 'Speed-X' transmission technology. This advanced system caters to various settings, such as banks, factories, offices and retail outlets. The AXE Hybrid PRO Series incorporates advanced technologies while retaining the sophisticated design of the original AXE PRO. This integration allows for a solid wired protection system while providing more flexibility through smooth wireless connectivity.

List of Prominent Players in the Physical Security Market:

Johnson Controls (Ireland),

Bosch Building Technology (Germany),

Honeywell (US),

ADT (US),

Cisco (US),

Telus (Canada),

Wesco (US),

Genetec (Canada),

HID Global (US),

Pelco (US),

Hikvision (China),

Gallagher (New Zealand),

Secom (Japan),

Allied Universal (US),

Zhejiang Dahua Technology (China),

Axis Communications (Sweden),

Hanwha Vision America (US),

Teledyne FLIR (US),

Hexagon AB (Sweden),

General Dynamics (US),

BAE Systems (UK),

Huawei (China),

NEC (Japan),

Qognify (US),

SmartCone Technology (Canada),

Verkada (US),

IOTAS (US),

Cloudastructure (US).





Get Customised Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2120





Physical Security Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 105.91 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 157.65 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered Component, Organization Size, and Verticals Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Terrorist activity and crime rates have escalated worries about the safety and security of people, assets, and systems. These increasing attacks have resulted in the loss of several human lives and significant infrastructure damage, emphasizing the necessity for physical security solutions. More physical security measures are put in place in particular places to protect both inhabitants and tourists. As a result, there has been a strong emphasis on safeguarding these critical installations, leading to the creation of all-encompassing physical security systems.

The need to combat evolving terrorist tactics has accelerated technology advancement in the physical security sector. Physical security measures are widely used in organizations due to the criteria that must be satisfied. These factors are expected to augment the growth of the global Physical Security Market.

Challenges:

Long-term business profitability is increased by implementing physical security systems. It is expensive to deploy and maintain, which impacts the pace of adoption of standardized event and emergency management solutions. The high installation and maintenance costs of physical security systems provide significant financial challenges for small and medium-sized organizations (SMEs). Monitoring stations, access control systems, alarm systems, and surveillance cameras are all required components of a comprehensive physical security infrastructure. The initial cost of purchase and installation of these systems, as well as the necessary equipment and cabling, might be too expensive for SMEs.

Regional Trends:

The North American Physical Security Market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and it is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. This region is a pioneer in the use of modern physical security technologies. Regulatory reforms, economic growth, and SMEs investing in physical security solutions drive the regional industry. To secure their infrastructure, many public places, such as bus stations, airports, trains, and seaports, have security measures in place. Domestic crime, theft, terrorist acts, and other reasons have significantly impacted the North American market. The growing incidence of bank robberies in the country also fuels the demand for video analytics solutions. During the forecast period, this will drive market growth.





Curious about this latest version of the report? https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2120





Segmentation of Physical Security Market-

By Component-

Systems Physical Access Control System (PACS) Video Surveillance System Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Physical Identity & Access Management (PIAM) Fire and Life Safety

Services System Integration Remote Monitoring Others



By Organization Size-

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical-

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Retail & eCommerce

Transportation & Logistics

Residential

Education

Aerospace & Defense

IT & ITeS

Other Verticals.

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/