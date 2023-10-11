Caleres Partners With Bluecore Across its Portfolio of Brands

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluecore, a retail shopper identification and customer movement technology, has announced that Caleres is implementing the platform across its portfolio of brands. Bluecore was selected by Caleres to help identify, personalize, and orchestrate automated marketing across the customer lifecycle and will become a key component of Caleres’ marketing tech stack. Caleres implemented Bluecore for its Famous Footwear brand in April 2023, and resulted in increases in key direct-to-consumer performance indicators including website identification rates, traffic to site, purchase conversion, and revenue.



Caleres’ investment in Bluecore represents the global footwear company’s next phase of digital and customer-centric transformation. Bluecore will integrate directly with Amperity , which powers Caleres’ AI-driven platform for customer data to unify all first party data and create a 360-degree view of the customer, that enriches Bluecore's personalized interactions. Bluecore will provide rapid data activation capabilities to increase customer movement through the purchase funnel and deliver valuable customer signals back into Amperity to increase enterprise-wide customer insight and profit-oriented programs.

“As part of our strategy to leverage customer data in driving personalization, we are excited to partner with Bluecore and for it to become a critical element of our evolving marketing tech stack. We believe Bluecore’s retail expertise, their ability to enhance the identification of anonymous shoppers and their approach in combining customer and product data real-time will enable us to improve relevancy with our customers and, ultimately, drive incremental revenue,” said Jenny Olsen, CMO at Caleres.

Bluecore’s capabilities support several of Caleres’ strategic initiatives:

● Personalized customer experiences - With real-time customer signals and product details, Caleres and Bluecore will deliver the best product recommendations – which are tuned based on inventory levels, item-level margin and customer preferences.

● Customer retention - By leveraging Bluecore’s affinity and predictive data, Caleres will be able to deliver experiences based on their lifecycle stage. Personalization will improve churn campaigns, move more first-time purchasers to repeat purchasers and optimize offers for frequent customers, resulting in increased overall purchase frequency near-term and increased lifetime value long-term.

● Agility and speed – Bluecore’s customer movement focus and shopper analytics will inform Caleres’ marketing program prioritization. And the platform will give Caleres capabilities for fast experimentation and program augmentation through hundreds of potential activations.

“Our work with Famous Footwear showed Caleres how well Bluecore aligns with their data-driven marketing strategy, and we’re thrilled that they have partnered with us across their portfolio of brands to activate customer data in support of ecommerce and direct-to-consumer growth. Caleres’ commitment to understanding and improving customer movement will result in a highly modern, relevant, and revenue-generating customer experience; turning more shoppers into customers and existing customers into loyalists,” said Fayez Mohamood, CEO and Co-Founder of Bluecore.

About Caleres:

Caleres is a market-leading portfolio of global footwear brands that includes Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Vionic, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, and more. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

About Bluecore:

Bluecore ’s retail marketing platform transforms casual shoppers into lifetime customers for the world’s largest retail brands. With Bluecore, retailers can quickly turn data into revenue-generating campaigns. Through its patented shopper-and-product matching and the release of Bluecore Communicate™, Bluecore Site™ and Bluecore Advertise™, brands can easily personalize 100% of communications delivered to consumers through their email, site, SMS, and paid media shopping experiences. Bluecore replaces manual processes with advanced predictive models, allowing brands to manage communications through a single interface. Bluecore introduced the industry’s first shared-success pricing model, dramatically increasing customer retention, lifetime value, and overall speed to market for more than 400 brands — including Express, NOBULL, Lenovo, Teleflora, Alo Yoga, and Lulu and Georgia.

