US Food Truck Services Market Analysis, Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, and Forecasts, 2023-2030 – Market to Grow by 1.5X

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Food Truck Services Market value is US$ 1.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Food truck services comprise the operation of mobile kitchens that produce and sell meals and beverages to consumers on the go. Food trucks include cooking equipment, allowing them to serve cuisines ranging from street food staples to gourmet cuisine. Food truck vendors frequently choose certain sites or events to set up shop, catering to crowds at festivals, concerts, office buildings, universities, and other public spaces.

The proliferation of food-focused television shows, blogs, and social media platforms has aided in the development of a foodie culture in which consumers actively seek out unusual and tasty culinary experiences. Food trucks, with their inventive cuisine, are a natural fit for this food-centric movement.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the US food truck services market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including offering, cuisine type, platform, and geography/regions (including West US, Midwest US, Northeast US, South US) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the US food truck services market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the US food truck services market.

US Food Truck Services Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of offering, in 2022, the food segment had the highest revenue share of more than 75%. Fast food consumption has expanded dramatically in the U.S. as a result of low cost, convenience, and a wide range of cuisines and flavors.

On the basis of cuisine type, Mexican cuisine segment held the biggest market share of 34% in 2022. Mexican cuisines provide more nutritional options for health-conscious consumers than other types of cuisines.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.0 billion Growth Rate 6.8% Key Market Drivers Rising trend of food truck

Affordable and high-quality food

Low operating costs Companies Profiled Kogi BBQ

The Halal Guys

Cousins Maine Lobster, LLC

Waffle House, Inc.

Food Truck Empire

Coolhaus

Street-Za

Fuku Burger

Big Gay Ice Cream

Ve-Go Food Truck

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the US Food Truck Services market include,

In August 2021, Shake Shack launched its first ever food truck in Los Angeles. The food truck will offer burger fixes, hot honey fries, and hot honey chicken sandwiches.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the US Food Truck Services market growth include Kogi BBQ, The Halal Guys, Cousins Maine Lobster, LLC, Waffle House, Inc., Food Truck Empire, Coolhaus, Street-Za, Fuku Burger, Big Gay Ice Cream, and Ve-Go Food Truck, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the US Food Truck Services market based on offering, cuisine type, platform and region

US Food Truck Services Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Offering Food Non-vegetarian Vegetarian Vegan Beverages Alcoholic Non-Alcoholic Dessert and Ice Creams

US Food Truck Services Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Cuisine Type Chinese Japanese Mexican Italian American Others

US Food Truck Services Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Platform Mobile Vending Online Delivery

US Food Truck Services Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region US Food Truck Services Market West Us Midwest US Northeast US South US



Key Questions Answered in the Food Truck Services Report:

What will be the market value of the US Food Truck Services market by 2030?

What is the market size of the US Food Truck Services market?

What are the market drivers of the US Food Truck Services market?

What are the key trends in the US Food Truck Services market?

Which is the leading region in the US Food Truck Services market?

What are the major companies operating in the US Food Truck Services market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the US Food Truck Services market?

