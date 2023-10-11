CISO Global Listed on PCI Marketplace as Qualified Security Assessor

Global cybersecurity provider working with clients to ready them for transition to upcoming PCI 4.0 standard

Scottsdale, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, has been added to the PCI Marketplace as a PCI Quality Security Assessor (QSA). In this role, CISO Global is certified and authorized by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) to assess and validate the compliance of organizations with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) – a set of security standards designed to protect the confidentiality and integrity of credit card and payment card data handled by merchants, service providers, and financial institutions.

As a PCI QSA, CISO Global performs security assessments to verify PCI DSS compliance. During these assessments, CISO Global determines whether merchants have met information security requirements specified in the PCI DSS. In addition, CISO Global is working with clients to help them achieve the new PCI DSS 4.0 Compliance standard that accounts for technological and process advancements over the past 13 years.

“Based on client demand, CISO Global has recently expanded its team of PCI assessors, especially in light of the upcoming changes to the standard in the first quarter of next year,” said Baan Alsinawi, Managing Director, Strategy & Risk, CISO Global. “Regulations for this space will become increasingly more stringent with PCI 4.0 and we are urging organizations to get started now in order to be compliant with the heftier requirements that cannot be achieved quickly but are best attained through a focused longer-term program.”

CISO Global provides several levels of services that include On-site Assessment and Remediation Services, PCI Gap Assessment Services, External PCI ASV Scanning Service, and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tracking.

“We are committed to helping the industry meet the increasing list of regulatory requirements as seamlessly as possible,” added CISO Global CEO David Jemmett. “Our teams are focused on meeting these soon-to-be critical requirements for increased standards and practices to secure credit card data and better protect merchants and their customers so they can continue to operate their businesses without interruption.”

For more information about CISO Global’s PCI solutions, please visit: https://www.ciso.inc/capabilities/strategy-risk-solutions/managed-compliance-security-offering/pci-dss-compliance-solutions/.

About CISO Global

CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter or at www.ciso.inc.

