Global Multiplex Assays Market 2023-2027: R&D Applications of Multiplex Assays Dominate - Aiding Drug Discovery and Biomarker Validation

In the dynamic realm of disease management and diagnosis, the multiplex assays market is thriving with opportunities. As the prevalence of chronic diseases continues to rise, accompanied by advancements in biomarker discovery and validation, multiplex assays are emerging as a cornerstone for managing and mitigating these health challenges. At the forefront of innovation, new diagnostic tests are on the horizon, driven by the discovery of novel biomarkers. Understanding the multifaceted landscape of the multiplex assays market is essential, and the research report offers invaluable insights.

Market Dynamics

The multiplex assays market is currently estimated at USD 3.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2027, registering a robust CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The escalating burden of chronic diseases has necessitated the adoption of multiplex assays for effective containment and management. With the ongoing discovery and validation of numerous biomarkers, the potential for developing new diagnostic tests is high. Currently, only a handful of multiplex assays target specific disease categories, but the discovery of new biomarkers is expected to fuel the growth of this market. However, the high cost of instruments remains a significant barrier to broader adoption.

Consumables Segment Leads the Way

In terms of product and service segments, the multiplex assays market comprises consumables, instruments, and software & services. In 2022, the consumables segment claimed the largest market share and is projected to maintain the highest CAGR. The instruments segment, the second-largest in the market, is gaining prominence due to a surge in infectious diseases and cancer cases, coupled with a rising demand for advanced and automated instruments. There is an increasing need for faster and more accurate test results with minimal human intervention, driving the growth of the instruments market segment.

Research & Development at the Helm

The application segment of the multiplex assays market encompasses research & development (drug discovery & development and biomarker discovery & validation) and clinical diagnostics (infectious diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, nervous system disorders, metabolism & endocrinology disorders, and other diseases). Research & development, particularly drug discovery & development, claimed the largest share of the multiplex assays market in 2022. The demand for multiplex assays in drug discovery & development is growing due to their effectiveness in evaluating drug response biomarkers, assessing immunotherapy success, and monitoring toxicity during clinical stages of drug development.

Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

The Asia Pacific region is poised to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include government initiatives to raise awareness about early disease detection, an increase in routine health check-ups, rising healthcare expenditure, a growing number of hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories in India and China, and the strengthening of research capabilities for diagnostic procedures in India, China, and Japan.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the multiplex assays market include Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Abcam plc (UK), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Quanterix (US), Bio-Techne (US), MESO SCALE DIAGNOSTICS, LLC (US), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), Olink (Sweden), Seegene Inc. (South Korea), Siemens Healthcare AG (Germany), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Promega Corporation (US), Enzo Biochem Inc. (US), Cayman Chemical (US), Boster Biological Technology (US), Antigenix America, Inc. (US), Quansys Biosciences Inc. (US), and RayBiotech Life, Inc. (US).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Adoption of Multiplex Assays in Companion Diagnostics to Drive Market Growth

Consumables Product & Service Segment to Continue to Dominate Market in 2027

Protein Multiplex Assays Type Segment to Account for Largest Market Share

Flow Cytometry Technology to Account for Largest Market Share

Research & Development Application to Account for Larger Market Share

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies End-user Segment to Account for Largest Market Share

Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Use of Multiplex Assays in Companion Diagnostics

Increasing Advantages Over Singleplex and Traditional Assays

Increasing Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases and Growing Awareness About Early Disease Diagnosis

Restraints

Rising Costs of Equipment

Growing Number of Stringent Regulations and Standards

Opportunities

Increasing Validation of Biomarkers in Molecular and Protein Diagnostics

Rising Need for High-Throughput and Automated Systems

Challenges

Increasing Dearth of Skilled Professionals

