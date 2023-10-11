Hormone Replacement Therapy Market To Reach USD 36.9 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the hormone replacement therapy market size was valued at USD 18.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected of USD 36.9 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.1%.

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a medical treatment that involves artificial hormone production, which is not produced by the body naturally. In addition, the rising incidences of hormonal imbalance disorders in the urban population have bolstered the market growth.

Menopause is the primary reason for hormone replacement therapy in women. Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) can help balance estrogen and progesterone levels. There are pieces of evidence that suggest that hypnosis may help improve certain menopausal symptoms, such as hot flashes. HRT is a therapeutic option to cure hormonal imbalance disorders like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data, approximately 116 million women are affected by PCOS globally. The significant rise in women suffering from hormonal disorders drives the market for hormone replacement therapies.

Increased awareness about menopause and other hormone-related disorders leads to more people seeking treatment for their symptoms, advancements in HRT by developing new products, and encouraging initiatives to use telemedicine through which HRT can be delivered to women in rural areas. Developing parenteral and transdermal injectables by key companies like Novo Nordisk A/S ensures safety measures, thus reducing the risk of side effects. All these factors constitute the growing opportunities for hormone replacement therapy.

Segmentation Overview:

The global hormone replacement therapy market has been segmented into product, route of administration, and region. The parenteral segment is expected to surpass the growth during the forecast period. The emergence of various parenteral methods like injectable formulations, which include intramuscular injections and subcutaneous injections. North America dominates the market with a high share. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of menopause, new product launches, collaborative agreements between manufacturers and technological advancements, and reimbursement policies. All these factors account for a larger market share and enable new opportunities for market growth.

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Report Highlights:

The global hormone replacement therapy market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2032.

The hormone replacement therapy market growth is largely driven by the rise in the availability of hormone replacement therapies owing to the hormonal imbalances and disorders in the urban population.

The estrogen and progesterone replacement therapy is anticipated to account for the highest market share in 2022. The dominance is attributed to many women suffering from PCOS disorder and menopause.

The oral segment is anticipated to dominate with a high market share in 2022. Oral HRTs are the most widely used mode of administration due to ease of convenience and affordability.

Some prominent players in the hormone replacement therapy market report include AbbVie, Amgen, Bayer, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk A/S, Merck & Co., Inc, Viatris, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

Industry Trends and Insights:

A recent study by Queen Mary University, London, states that there is an increased risk of blood clots in women with respective gene mutations or other common medical conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity, or kidney disease.

Researchers from Arizona State University discovered a gene mutation TP53 that positively alters the severe spread of cancer-related characteristics in the body. The researchers have also shared how the study leads as a pathway study to tackle the occurrence of triple-negative breast cancer, which is most common in young women.

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Segmentation:

By Product: Estrogen, progesterone replacement therapy.

By Route of Administration: Oral, transdermal, parenteral.

By Disease Type: Male hypogonadism, menopause, hypothyroidism, hypoparathyroidism, growth hormone deficiency.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

