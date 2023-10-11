IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago Offers Breakthrough Therapy for Healing PTSD

Chicago, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago, the first private facility in Chicago to provide clinically proven intravenous (IV) ketamine therapies, is happy to announce they can offer the Lipov block procedure (LBP), which is a breakthrough treatment for post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD). The LBP was developed by Chicago-based chronic pain physician Dr. Eugene Lipov. The procedure is a modification of the well-known and time-tested procedure called stellate ganglion block (SGB). It has been observed to restore the “fight of flight” region of the brain to its original pre-trauma state. Since PTSD is an injury that has caused the sympathetic nervous system to be overactive and very sensitive, proper treatment of the injury results into the elimination of the PTSD symptoms, typically in less than an hour.

The LBP involves injecting an anesthetic mixture into one or two nerve bundles located on the right side of the neck. The effect is the “re-booting” of the sympathetic nervous system, which is very much like restarting a computer system to restore its normal function. The procedure will only take five to 10 minutes and is administered on an outpatient basis. The patient is examined immediately after the procedure while in the recovery room. If no major improvement has been observed with regards to the patient’s mental state and symptoms, a second injection is administered in a higher location in the neck, within 30 minutes after the first procedure. Patients are observed and usually exit the center within two to three hours after arrival. Those who are interested in knowing more about IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago can check out their media story.

While the FDA have not yet evaluated and approved the LBP for treating PTSD, a local anesthetic injection into a nerve bundle has already been in use for the treatment of chronic pain in various parts of the world. Dr. Lipov was the first to identify PTSD as another application for the procedure. “Off-label” applications of approved procedures is typical in medicine to enable physicians to discover more applications for a treatment procedure.

Dr. Lipov noted that his most recent 200 procedures were found to be successful 90 percent of the time. While the LBP cannot be regarded as a complete cure for PTSD, symptoms like hyperarousal, anxiety, night terrors, and nightmares can be significantly decreased or eliminated almost immediately. Since PTSD is an injury, it has the possibility of recurring in case there are subsequent traumas. It is also important to note that patients do require mental health care after the procedure. IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago can assist the patient in looking for the appropriate support for their PTSD and recovery process.

At IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago, they are currently capable of performing the block in a Joint Commission accredited procedure room just a few floors above their ketamine clinic. Patients will get the same continuity of care there just like with the ketamine clinic with the participation of Dr. Nandra, his team, and registered nurses.

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago is a clinic providing IV ketamine therapy for PTSD, TRD, fibromyalgia, OCD, chronic pain, anxiety, and other health conditions. This ketamine center is headed by Dr. Bal Nandra, who has approximately 20 years of experience in a clinical setting. He received training at the University of Chicago Hospitals Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care. His team of health professionals is composed of registered nurses who are experienced in ketamine infusion, including therapists and licensed technicians, who will work closely with the patient’s primary care physician and mental health professional to ensure continuity of care and maximize the impact of the therapy.

