Genesis Global Named to CB Insights’ Fintech 100

Miami, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global, the low-code application development platform purpose-built for financial markets organizations, announced it was named to the CB Insights Fintech 100, a ranking of the most promising private fintech companies of 2023.

Firms throughout financial markets accelerate technology innovation with the Genesis platform and the array of functional, technical and business components it provides to speed delivery of software applications requiring high-performance transaction processing, event-driven workflows, real-time data integrations and rich, customized user experiences.

With its unique technology and expertise, Genesis has unmatched ability to help banks, asset managers, clearing houses, exchanges and other financial organizations build new software applications, enhance legacy systems and replace spreadsheet computing and manual processes with enterprise-quality solutions.

“This year’s Fintech 100 is shaping the future of real-time payments, spend management automation, embedded finance and more,” said Chris Bendtsen, Lead Fintech Analyst at CB Insights. “Together, they are not only increasing the pace of innovation, but launching new products and features to revolutionize the industry as a whole. I cannot wait to see what this cohort accomplishes next.”

“Our platform gives financial markets firms the ability to overcome the cost, speed and risk hurdles traditionally associated with software builds,” said Stephen Murphy, CEO and co-founder of Genesis Global. “It’s an honor to again be recognized as an engine for innovation in capital markets by CB Insights.”

In the last 12 months, Genesis deployed multiple AI-driven components in the platform, as part of a broad investment in AI as a platform level service driving all Genesis solutions.

2023 marks the third consecutive year Genesis was named to the top Fintech rankings by CB Insights.

CB Insights selected the 100 winners from a pool of over 19,000 private companies, based on the novelty of their technology, market potential, competitive landscape, equity funding, investor profiles, business relationships, R&D activity, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores and other criteria.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights.

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through a software application development platform, prepackaged solutions and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services. In supercharging developers to rapidly deliver high-performance, resilient and secure applications, Genesis replaces the buy vs. build challenge with a buy-to-build solution.

The Genesis platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing developers with the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world’s leading financial institutions.​

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in Miami, New York, Charlotte, London, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.