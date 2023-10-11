CorMedix Inc. Announces Abstract Presentation at Upcoming IDWeek Conference

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases, today announced that an abstract has been accepted for presentation at the IDWeek 2023 meeting being held in Boston, Massachusetts, October 11 – 15.



The abstract being presented highlights data regarding in vitro activity of taurolidine against the fungus Candida auris, an emerging cause of life-threatening bloodstream infections, with increasing resistance to common antifungal agents. Taurolidine exhibited in vitro antimicrobial activity against all C. auris strains and isolates regardless of geographic source, year of isolation, or clade. There was no evidence that taurolidine activity was affected by resistance to amphotericin B or fluconazole. Based on the in vitro data, catheter lock solutions containing the broad-spectrum antimicrobial taurolidine have the potential to prevent catheter related bloodstream infections (CRBSI) caused by C. auris, including clinical isolates that are resistant to common antifungals.

The abstract is available through the IDWeek conference website.

IDWeek 2023 Conference Abstract:

In Vitro Antimicrobial Activity of Taurolidine against Candida auris Bloodstream Isolates from Global Sources

Poster #2117

Antony Pfaffle1, Leonard Duncan2, Mariana Castanheira2, Bruce Reidenberg3, Cecilia Carvalhaes2, Jessica Vaughn1 and Phoebe Mounts1

1CorMedix Inc.; 2JMI Laboratories; 3Weill Cornell Medicine

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product DefenCath®, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. DefenCath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP), and the original New Drug Application (NDA) received priority review in recognition of its potential to address an unmet medical need. QIDP provides for an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also committed to conducting a clinical study in pediatric patients using a central venous catheter for hemodialysis when the NDA is approved, which will add an additional six months of marketing exclusivity when the study is completed. CorMedix received a second Complete Response Letter from the FDA last August related to deficiencies at both its primary contract manufacturer and its supplier of heparin API. After receiving guidance from FDA at a Type A meeting in April of 2023, the NDA for DefenCath was resubmitted and accepted for filing with a target action date in November. CorMedix also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations, and the Company is working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.

