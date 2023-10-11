GEMXX Corp. (OTC: GEMZ) ‘Explodes’ Past Startup Phase, Eyes Vertical Integration

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — GEMXX Corp. (OTC: GEMZ) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

In volatile economic conditions, smart money seeks stability and moves to safe havens. Historically, one of the safest places and most stable spaces during economic uncertainty is gold, a highly liquid asset that preserves and even increases in value over time and carries no credit risk. The precious metal benefits from multiple levers of demand such as gold jewelry, tech/industrial use and a reserve asset as well as a strategic investment. History has shown that gold’s variable demand pressures enhance a portfolio by improving diversification, providing liquidity and delivering long-term returns.

Reacting to uncertainties, many gold mining companies, including GEMXX Corp. (OTC: GEMZ) have enjoyed significant growth during the recent volatility. Exploding past startup phase and achieving global growth in mere months, GEMXX is fast approaching a holy grail that differentiates GEMXX from all others in the gold space — a vertically integrated mining company — a unique mine-to-market enterprise that specializes in gold and gemstone mining as well as jewelry creation, production and global sales.

About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX Corporation is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gemstone, gold and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution. GEMXX is a producer of top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry. The company’s world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. The company’s management team is made up of the industry’s leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience. For more information about this company, please visit www.GEMXX.com .

