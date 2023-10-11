Mass Spectrometry Market to Hit USD 9723.78 Million by 2030 With a Growing CAGR of 8.15% | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Based on data from the SNS Insider report, the Mass Spectrometry Market was valued at approximately USD 5,262 million in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of around USD 9,884.8 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% anticipated during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Mass spectrometry is a powerful analytical technique used in chemistry, physics, and biology to identify and quantify the chemical composition of substances. It accomplishes this by measuring the mass-to-charge ratio of ions. Mass spectrometry finds applications in diverse scientific fields. In chemistry, it aids in the identification of unknown compounds, the determination of molecular structures, and the measurement of isotopic compositions. In biology, it plays a pivotal role in proteomics and genomics, enabling the study of complex biomolecules like proteins and nucleic acids.

Market Analysis

The mass spectrometry market is experiencing robust growth, driven by a confluence of factors that continue to shape and expand its applications across various industries. Continuous innovations and technological advancements in mass spectrometry instruments have expanded their capabilities. Newer, more sensitive, and accurate mass spectrometers are emerging, enabling users to analyze a wider range of compounds and biomolecules. The pharmaceutical industry is one of the primary drivers of the market. Mass spectrometry is integral in drug discovery, development, and quality control, driving its adoption in this sector. It allows for the precise analysis of drug compounds and metabolites. The increasing concern over environmental pollution has led to the need for sophisticated analytical tools. Mass spectrometry is widely used for environmental testing, helping monitor and analyze contaminants in air, water, and soil.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Waters Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Rigaku Corporation

LECO Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

SCIEX & Other Players

Mass Spectrometry Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 5195.45 Million Market Size by 2030 US$ 9723.78 Million CAGR CAGR of 8.15% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Mass Spectrometry Market Study

The market is experiencing a significant shift with the Instruments segment poised to dominate. Mass spectrometry, a powerful analytical technique, is indispensable in a wide range of applications, including pharmaceuticals, environmental monitoring, and life sciences. The Instruments segment, comprising mass spectrometry devices, is set to emerge as the driving force behind the industry's growth.

The Proteomics segment is poised to exert a substantial influence on the market. Proteomics, the study of proteins and their functions, is a field of immense importance in understanding biological systems and is driving the demand for mass spectrometry solutions tailored to proteomic research.

Recent Developments

CMP Scientific , a trailblazing leader in analytical instrumentation solutions, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking co-marketing agreement with Agilent Technologies, a global pioneer in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. This strategic partnership aims to revolutionize the field of analytical chemistry by harnessing the power of Capillary Electrophoresis–Mass Spectrometry (CE-MS) technologies.

, a trailblazing leader in analytical instrumentation solutions, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking co-marketing agreement with Agilent Technologies, a global pioneer in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. This strategic partnership aims to revolutionize the field of analytical chemistry by harnessing the power of Capillary Electrophoresis–Mass Spectrometry (CE-MS) technologies. Bruker, a pioneer in analytical instrumentation, has once again pushed the boundaries of mass spectrometry with the introduction of their groundbreaking EVOQ™ DART-TQ+. This cutting-edge technology represents a significant leap forward in the field of chromatography-free mass spectrometry, offering unprecedented capabilities for a wide range of applied applications.

Market Dynamics Analysis

“Rising Pharmaceutical Research and Growing Application in Clinical Diagnostics”

The mass spectrometry market is characterized by a dynamic interplay of several key drivers, restraints, challenges, and potential threats that shape its trajectory. One of the primary drivers propelling market growth is the escalating demand for advanced analytical techniques across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, environmental testing, and food safety. Mass spectrometry's unparalleled ability to provide precise and detailed molecular information fuels its adoption. Additionally, ongoing technological advancements, such as the development of high-resolution mass spectrometers and user-friendly software, enhance its utility and accessibility, further stimulating market expansion. However, the market faces notable restraints, including the high initial capital investment required for acquiring and maintaining mass spectrometry equipment, limiting the market's reach, particularly in resource-constrained regions. Regulatory challenges in terms of standardization and validation procedures, coupled with the scarcity of skilled professionals, pose significant barriers to market growth. Furthermore, the market faces threats related to the emergence of alternative technologies and the potential disruption caused by unforeseen global events, such as supply chain disruptions and economic uncertainties. Navigating these multifaceted dynamics will be crucial for stakeholders in the market to seize opportunities and mitigate risks effectively.

Mass Spectrometry Market Key Segmentation

By Product

Instruments

Consumables & Services

By Technology

Quadrupole Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)

Fourier Transform-Mass Spectrometry (FT-MS)

Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry (TOFMS)

Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization-Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry (MALDI-TOF)

Magnetic Sector Mass Spectrometry

Others

By Application

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Glycomics

Others

By End User

Government & Academic Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Key Regional Developments

North America, particularly the United States, has historically been a dominant player in the mass spectrometry market. North America boasts world-class research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and academic laboratories. These institutions heavily rely on mass spectrometry for drug discovery, proteomics, and metabolomics research. The FDA and other regulatory bodies in North America mandate rigorous testing and analysis of pharmaceuticals and food products. Mass spectrometry is essential for ensuring compliance with these regulations. European countries are increasingly adopting mass spectrometry in clinical diagnostics, leading to the growth of the market. Mass spectrometry is used for disease diagnosis, drug monitoring, and personalized medicine initiatives. The pharmaceutical industry in Asia-Pacific is expanding rapidly, and mass spectrometry is indispensable for drug discovery and quality control.

Impact of Recession on Mass Spectrometry Market Growth

The impact of an ongoing recession on the mass spectrometry market is multifaceted. While there may be challenges such as budget constraints and increased competition, there can also be opportunities for innovation, service contracts, and increased demand in certain sectors. The specific effects will depend on the severity and duration of the recession, as well as the adaptability and resilience of businesses operating in the mass spectrometry industry. Adapting to changing market conditions and customer needs is crucial for companies in this field to thrive during economic downturns.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Mass Spectrometry Market Segmentation, by Product

9. Mass Spectrometry Market Segmentation, by Technology

10. Mass Spectrometry Market Segmentation, by Application

11. Mass Spectrometry Market Segmentation, by End User

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

