Advancements in Neuroendovascular Coil Technology and Increased Use of Intracranial Stents Propel Market Expansion

The global neuroendovascular coil market achieved a market size of US$ 972 Million in 2022, and it is anticipated to exhibit a consistent growth trajectory, reaching US$ 1,154 Million by 2028. This growth corresponds to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Neuroendovascular coiling is a minimally invasive endovascular procedure designed to block blood flow in brain blood vessels. It is a crucial treatment for aneurysms, which are bulges caused by vessel wall weakness that can rupture, leading to dangerous bleeding into the brain. Symptoms of a ruptured aneurysm typically include a sudden, severe headache, nausea, vomiting, blurred or double vision, and seizures. During neuroendovascular coiling, surgeons use detachable platinum coils to pack the aneurysm tightly, promoting blood clotting and reducing pressure on the vessel wall. This procedure is gaining popularity globally due to its cost-effectiveness and lower risk for patients.

Advancements in neuroendovascular coil technology, including improvements in shape, length, and bioactivity, have been significant. Additionally, progress in intracranial stents has enhanced their deployment and delivery. Surgeons are increasingly combining intracranial stents with coil technology to treat aneurysms and reduce the risk of recurrence.

Endovascular coiling is considered a superior surgical technique to clipping in terms of postoperative complications, favorable outcomes, and rehabilitation. Furthermore, market players are investing in technologically advanced products, such as the irregularly shaped Galaxy G3 Mini embolic coil introduced by Cerenovus, a division of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, in 2018, designed to fill open spaces in cerebral aneurysms.

The report offers comprehensive insights into the global neuroendovascular coil market, covering macro and micro aspects of the industry. It includes an overview of the market, recent trends, key drivers, challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, and more. This report is essential reading for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone interested in the neuroendovascular coil market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global neuroendovascular coil market, with forecasts at the global and regional levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on product type, indication, application, and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Guglielmi Detachable Coils (GDCs)

Matrix Coils

Breakup by Indication:

Ruptured Aneurysm

Unruptured Aneurysm

Breakup by Application:

Tumor Surgery

Medical Teaching

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Stroke Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring key players such as Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Penumbra, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated, Balt Extrusion, EndoShape, and more.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global neuroendovascular coil market performed so far, and what is its future outlook? What are the key regional markets in the global neuroendovascular coil industry? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global neuroendovascular coil industry? What is the market breakup based on product type, indication, application, and end user? What are the various stages in the value chain of the global neuroendovascular coil industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global neuroendovascular coil industry? What is the structure of the global neuroendovascular coil industry, and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the neuroendovascular coil industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $974 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1154 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global

