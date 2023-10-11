UK's First National Total-Body PET Imaging Platform Boosts Demand for Expert PET Market Insights

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the UK takes a monumental leap towards advanced medical imaging with the unveiling of the National PET Imaging Platform (NPIP), industry professionals, business entrepreneurs, and managers are directed towards a critical tool to better navigate this transformative terrain: the "2023 PET Imaging Market Summary Report." added to the ResearchandMarkets.com portfolio.

While the NPIP platform accelerates discoveries by providing unparalleled views into the anatomy through total-body PET scanning, the '2023 PET Imaging Market Summary Report' provides a comprehensive overview of the evolving PET imaging market. This report, synthesising insights from the last two decades, serves as a critical resource for industry leaders to make informed decisions, harness growth opportunities, and ensure they remain at the cutting edge of medical imaging.

Report Highlights and Relevance:

PET Scan Volume: Gain insights into PET scan trends, understanding the growth trajectory from 2003-2022. With the NPIP paving the way for more widespread use of total-body PET scanning across the UK, this historical data provides the foundation for future projections.

PET Equipment: As the NPIP deploys cutting-edge Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanners in Scotland and London, it's imperative to understand the current mix of PET equipment in the US, from fixed units to mobile services, and the evolving trends in PET/CT bore sizes and brand loyalty.

Radiopharmaceuticals: With a clearer focus on radiopharmaceuticals utilisation, understanding supplier share and spending is paramount, especially as new breakthroughs emerge.

Site Operations Characteristics: Equip your operations with competitive benchmarks on staffing, PET scan volumes, operating hours, and referral patterns. As the NPIP ushers in increased patient throughput and enhanced clinical research projects, understanding operational metrics becomes even more crucial.

As the UK stands on the cusp of a medical imaging renaissance, with total-body PET scanners unlocking unparalleled opportunities in treating diseases like cancer, cardiovascular, and neurological disorders, the '2023 PET Imaging Market Summary Report' becomes indispensable. The report not only monitors but also predicts trends, presenting a holistic view of the PET imaging landscape.

Why This Report is a Must-have:

For Entrepreneurs: Navigate the PET imaging market's intricacies, identify growth areas, and make informed investments.

For Managers: Equip your teams with the latest trends, ensuring they remain ahead of the curve and harness the full potential of PET imaging advancements.

For Industry Professionals: Understand the competitive landscape, from equipment to radiopharmaceuticals, ensuring your strategies are aligned with market demands.

In tandem with monumental advancements like the NPIP, the '2023 PET Imaging Market Summary Report' offers the insights needed to shape the future of PET imaging in the UK and beyond. Harness this pivotal tool as we stride into an era of faster, more efficient, and groundbreaking medical imaging.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qszru9

