Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Size & Share to Surpass $17.2 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Vantage Market Research, the increasing consciousness surrounding food safety, a dedicated commitment to food quality management, and rising consumption of health-conscious food products are anticipated to further elevate the demand for disinfection solutions within the food and beverage industry.



According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Food and Beverage Disinfection Market is estimated to be valued at USD 17.2 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. The global Food and Beverage Disinfection market grew to USD 12.1 Billion in 2022.

Food and Beverage Disinfection encompasses the procedures to eliminate or reduce microbial contamination within food and beverage items, thereby preventing foodborne illnesses. This comprehensive approach employs various disinfection methods and agents, including chemicals, UV radiation, ozone, and heat treatment.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/food-and-beverage-disinfection-market-2296/request-sample

Key Highlights

By Product Type, the Hydrogen Peroxide and Peroxyacid (PAA) segment is anticipated to be the market’s fastest growth during the forecast period.

By End User, the Beverage Processing Companies segment is expected to witness maximum market growth over the projected period.

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42.6% and is expected to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period.



One of the pivotal drivers propelling the expansion of the Food and Beverage Disinfection market is the mounting awareness and apprehensions related to food safety among consumers. As foodborne illnesses and outbreaks continue to rise, consumers are increasingly vigilant about their food's hygiene and safety standards. Consequently, this heightened concern has increased demand for disinfection techniques and products within the food and beverage industry.

Top Companies in The Global Food and Beverage Disinfection Market

CCL Pentasol (UK)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Halma PLC (UK)

Evoqua Water Technologies (U.S.)

UV-Guard Australia (Australia)

Entaco Limited (UK)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Solvay (Belgium)

Trojan Technologies (Canada)

Xylem Inc. (U.S.)

To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/food-and-beverage-disinfection-market-2296/request-sample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Food and Beverage Disinfection Industry

The development of the Food and Beverage Disinfection sector may be impacted by a number of variables. Some of these factors include:

Increasing consumer awareness: With growing concerns about foodborne illnesses and spreading foodborne pathogens, consumers increasingly demand safer and cleaner food and beverages. This is driving the demand for effective disinfection solutions.

Stringent regulations: Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing stricter food safety and hygiene regulations. Food and beverage manufacturers and producers must comply with these regulations, fueling the demand for disinfection solutions.

Outbreak of diseases: The outbreak of COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of disinfection in the food and beverage industry. The demand for disinfection goods and services is rising as businesses take extra efforts to assure the safety and hygienic of their products.

Increasing demand for processed food: The market for Food and Beverage Disinfection is expanding as a result of the increased demand for processed and packaged foods and beverages. As more food is processed and packaged, effective disinfection becomes crucial to maintaining food safety.

Technological advancements: Developing advanced disinfection technologies and solutions drives market growth. Innovations such as ozone-based disinfection, UV-C disinfection, and electrochemical disinfection are gaining popularity due to their effectiveness and efficiency.

Growing food service industry: The expanding food service industry, including restaurants, cafes, and hotels, drives the demand for disinfection solutions. Because food service organizations must maintain high standards of hygiene to safeguard the security of their patrons, disinfection products are being used more frequently.

Top Trends in the Global Food and Beverage Disinfection Market

An emerging prominent trend within the Food and Beverage Disinfection market is the widespread adoption of advanced technologies for disinfection applications. One notable example is the increasing utilization of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection techniques in the food and beverage industry. UV systems leverage UV-C light to effectively neutralize or deactivate various microorganisms, encompassing bacteria, viruses, and molds. This technology stands out for eliminating pathogens without impacting food and beverages' taste, color, or nutritional integrity. Consequently, it finds extensive application in purifying water used in food production and processing and also in facilities engaged in beverage manufacturing.

Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/food-and-beverage-disinfection-market-2296/0

Recent Development of the Global Food and Beverage Disinfection Market

August 2022: UV Guard delivers innovative, chemical-free purification technologies that use the natural power of UV light to treat water and other liquids.



Market Drivers

The Food and Beverage Disinfection Market is experiencing robust growth, primarily propelled by two key factors: considerable spending in research and development (R&D) projects and the rising prevalence of foodborne illnesses. According to the World Health Organization's "Estimates of the global burden of foodborne diseases," one in every ten individuals falls ill due to foodborne diseases. Consequently, government-led initiatives aimed at reducing these diseases and a growing emphasis on public health have acted as significant catalysts for market expansion. Furthermore, a rising awareness among consumers about the importance of healthy dietary choices has also contributed to market growth. These factors collectively underscore the mounting concern for food safety within the industry.

Market Restraints

Many food and beverage industry businesses may need to fully understand the risks associated with foodborne illnesses and disinfection's role in preventing them. This can lead to insufficient investment in effective disinfection solutions and practices. In addition, disinfection tools and products can be pricey, particularly for small and medium-sized firms in the food and beverage industry. The cost of regularly purchasing disinfectants and maintaining equipment can be a significant burden for these businesses, leading to limited adoption of disinfection practices.

Market Opportunities

Consumers are demanding safe and clean food products due to the growing concern about foodborne diseases and illnesses. This has caused many governing bodies to create strict laws and norms for food safety, which has increased the demand for efficient disinfection solutions in the food and beverage industry. In addition, the market for disinfection is expanding as a result of the rising adoption of automation and technical improvements in the food and beverage sector. Manufacturers are adopting advanced disinfection techniques such as ultraviolet (UV) light, ozone treatment, and chlorine-based disinfectants to eliminate harmful pathogens and bacteria from food products and processing equipment.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Report Segmentation of the Global Food and Beverage Disinfection Market

Product Type Analysis

The Hydrogen Peroxide and Peroxyacid (PAA) segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Hydrogen peroxide and PAA are highly effective disinfectants against microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. This makes them ideal for use in the food and beverage industry, where maintaining a high level of hygiene is crucial to prevent foodborne illnesses and ensure product safety. In addition, hydrogen peroxide and PAA have fast action and a short contact time, making them efficient disinfectants for high-speed production lines and processes. This allows food and beverage manufacturers to quickly and effectively disinfect their equipment without causing excessive downtime or delays in production.

End User Analysis

Beverage Processing Companies are expected to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period. Beverage processing companies have adopted automated and advanced processing technologies to meet the increasing demand. These technologies help improve the speed and efficiency of production while ensuring that the beverages meet the required quality standards. In addition, using automated systems and machines reduces the chances of contamination during production. In addition, beverage processing companies have also focused on improving the safety and hygiene of their facilities and production processes. This includes implementing strict sanitation and disinfection practices to prevent the growth of harmful microorganisms in the beverages. These practices are essential to ensure that the drinks are safe for consumption.

Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-and-beverage-disinfection-market-2296

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Chlorine Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide and Peroxyacid (PAA)

Carboxylic Acid

Ultra Violet System

Ozone Oxidation System



By End User

Food Processing Companies

Beverage Processing Companies

Catering Kitchens

Retail Distributors

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 12.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 17.2 Billion CAGR 4.5% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players CCL Pentasol, Evonik Industries, Halma PLC, Evoqua Water Technologies, UV-Guard Australia, Entaco Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Solvay, Trojan Technologies, Xylem Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/food-and-beverage-disinfection-market-2296/customization-request



Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific led the Food and Beverage Disinfection market growth in 2022. The notable surge in revenue within the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the escalating expenditure on packaged food, beverages, and exemplary dining services. Notably, disposable income allocated to fine dining experiences in India and China surpasses that of other countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Most of the clientele frequenting premium restaurants in Asia-Pacific consists of millennials, typically within the 18 to 29 age group. This growing preference for fine dining has underscored the importance of delivering hygienic services to consumers. Furthermore, the upswing in tourism activities across the ASEAN region has led to a substantial uptick in the consumption of packaged food products. This trend is expected to bolster further the revenue growth of the Asia-Pacific Food and Beverages Disinfection market.

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Bioadhesives Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/bioadhesives-market-1079

Bacteriological Testing Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/bacteriological-testing-market-1081

Biopreservation Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/biopreservation-market-2276

Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cell-and-gene-therapy-manufacturing-market-2227

CBD Nutraceuticals Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cbd-nutraceuticals-market-2226

Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast:https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cannabisbased-alcoholic-beverages-market-2210

Halal Food Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/halal-food-market-2307

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: