United States (US) Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2023 Featuring Top 3 Providers - Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile Accounted for 93.8% Share in 2022 - Forecasts to 2027

'United States Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report,' provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in United States today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.

The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in the United States will grow marginally at a CAGR of 0.7%, primarily driven by growth in mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data service will remain the largest contributor to total market revenue, with revenue from the segment increasing from $172 billion in 2022 to $220.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

This will be driven by growing mobile internet subscriptions and relatively higher data ARPU from 5G subscriptions. Fixed broadband revenue will grow during the forecast period, driven by growth in cable internet, fiber and fixed-wireless subscriptions and increasing fixed broadband ARPU.

Pay-TV service revenue, on the other hand will decline during 2022-2027, due to steady drop in subscriptions from DTH, cable TV, and IPTV services.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in United States.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

The overall telecom and pay-TV service revenue in the US will grow at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2022-2027

Mobile revenue will account for 53.1% of the total telecom revenue in 2027, driven by continued rise in mobile internet subscriptions and mobile data ARPU.

4G services led the mobile services market in the US in 2022. The publisher expects 5G subscription share to increase significantly during 2022-2027 period, supported by continued 5G network expansions by telcos like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile US

The top three mobile operators Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile accounted for 93.8% share of overall mobile subscriptions in 2022

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Key takeaways, telecom services revenue outlook, revenue CAGR by service type, 2023 service penetration

Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context

Population, nominal GDP, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, real GDP growth, consumer price inflation, exchange rates

Regulatory context

Regulatory highlights, National Broadband initiatives, Spectrum Updates

Telecom market outlook

Total telecom and Pay-TV services revenue by category, 2021-2027

Evolution of total telecom and Pay-TV services revenue, 2021-2027

Mobile services market

Mobile service penetration and subscription trends

Mobile subscription and user penetration, 2021-2027

Total mobile suscriptions, 2021-2027

Device adoption trends

Mobile subscriptions by device type, 2021-2027

Handset subscriptions by type, 2021-2027

Payment types and technology trends

Mobile subscriptions by payment type

Mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2021-2027

Churn and usage trends

Churn, voice usage, data usage

Market share trends

Subscription market shares, 2022

Pre-/postpaid market shares, 2022

MVNO subscription market share, 2022

Fixed services market

Fixed service penetration and subscription trends

Voice telephony and fixed broadband penetration, 2021-2027

Total voice telephony and fixed broadband access lines, 2021-2027

Fixed service penetration and subscription trends

Voice telephony lines by technology, 2021-2027

Broadband lines by technology, 2021-2027

Market share trends

Fixed voice telephony access line market shares, 2022

Fixed broadband access lines market shares, 2022

Fixed service revenue trends

Total fixed service revenue by service category, 2021-2027

Fixed services ARPU by service category, 2021-2027

Pay-TV services market

Penetration and subscription trends

TV and pay-TV household penetration, 2021-2027

Total pay-TV subscriptions by type, 2021-2027

Market share trends

Total pay-TV subscription market shares, 2022

Service revenue trends

Total pay-TV service revenue, 2021-2027

Pay-TV services ARPU by type, 2021-2027

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, market share overview

Company snapshot (AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, T-Mobile)

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Verizon

AT&T

Comcast

T-Mobile

Sprint

Tracfone

DirecTV

Charter

Cox

DishUS

Century Link

