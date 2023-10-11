Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Research Analysis Report 2023: Strong Competitive Intensity is Advancing DCT Initiatives Across the World Paving Way for a Partnership-based Growth Model

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global decentralized clinical trial (DCT) market has experienced significant growth, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The surge in DCT adoption in 2020 was a direct response to the challenges posed by restricted mobility, affecting site investigators, clinical research associates, and patients' ability to participate in trials. This led to a widespread interruption in trial activities worldwide.
To ensure the safety of patients and the continuity of research and development (R&D) activities, many sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) turned to digital tools to support trial operations. These tools included telemedicine, remote source data verification, and sensor/mobile technology-enabled direct data-capture solutions.
Regulatory agencies worldwide have also introduced initiatives and guidelines to promote the large-scale adoption of DCT modalities. Additionally, alliances like the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) are actively working to raise awareness about DCT and drive the uptake of remote trials.
North America has maintained its leadership in the DCT market, primarily due to the strong presence of DCT vendors, CROs, and pharmaceutical sponsors in the region. Europe closely follows, benefiting from a robust infrastructure that supports large-scale DCT adoption.
However, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a critical region, with several leading global CROs establishing a significant presence. The region's diversity of patients, treatment-naive populations, and cost advantages make it an attractive destination. The growing reliance on telemedicine and ePharmacy solutions in Asia-Pacific is expected to drive DCT adoption in the next 3 to 5 years.
In the Rest of the World region, the Middle East, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Dubai, is gearing up for greater adoption of remote trials. The presence of tech vendors such as Oracle and AWS in the region has facilitated the uptake of eClinical solutions. However, the growth rate in this region may be comparatively slower than in others.
There will be a sustained need for cloud-based platform solutions to support decentralized trials effectively. As a result, CROs are partnering with technology vendors to build decentralized trial capabilities. Furthermore, the adoption of decentralized trials has been boosted by online training modules for patients and secure technology for at-home trial monitoring, including devices, chatbots, and sensors.
Home health services are playing a crucial role in supporting patients with physical disabilities and limited access due to their location, ensuring their participation and retention in clinical trials. Collaborations with home health service providers staffed by nurses trained in portable equipment usage facilitate the smooth implementation of DCT.
CROs are also actively innovating trial enrollment and patient engagement strategies by exploring various channels, including advocacy groups, social media, online physician referral systems, and AI-enabled platforms. This expansion of the DCT ecosystem is driving further adoption and growth in the market.
