Vitrana slashes OSS security vulnerabilities by over two-thirds with CAST Highlight’s software intelligence technology

NEW YORK and PARIS, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitrana, an international life sciences and healthcare platform provider, has leveraged CAST Highlight’s software composition analysis (SCA) capability to gain insights into their portfolio composition, allowing them to centrally control 15 mission-critical applications, manage their software supply chain’s open-source components and dependencies, and reduce OSS vulnerabilities by over two thirds—all without disrupting developers.



Vitrana operates in highly regulated life science domains, where adherence to global regulatory authorities is essential; the quality of their software must meet the highest standards, with absolute minimal compliance issues or security vulnerabilities.

Because of how hard it was to manually undertake due diligence on the open-source components in their portfolio (e.g. identify security vulnerabilities, license compliance issues, and outdated versions), the team recognized the need to adopt an automated software composition analysis solution within their software development lifecycle (SDLC) process, leading them to CAST.

CAST Highlight has produced significant actionable portfolio insights, allowing rapid and meticulous open-source component management. Reports are now generated and distributed to all application owners on a weekly basis while issues are fixed as part of code merge requests in parallel with the development phase itself. The SDLC process now automatically takes care of compliance, CAST reports are approved before signing off the build for QA, and code quality has improved with better control over the incorporation of open-source software components.

“By implementing CAST Highlight as the control tower of our portfolio, we have significantly enhanced our ability to detect and mitigate security vulnerabilities in real-time, reaffirming our commitment to delivering secure and compliant solutions to clients,” said Vitrana CTO Jagadish Ramaiah. “This proactive approach does more than align with industry standards: it gives us greater control to address potential threats swiftly, builds trust with our clients who rely on their software for critical life sciences applications, and provides their customers with greater peace of mind.”

About Vitrana

Vitrana is a leading life sciences and healthcare platform, providing SaaS and on-premises deployment solutions. Their comprehensive suite of services includes process automation, data-driven business optimization, open integration, data standardization, enterprise search, analytics, and predictive outcomes. Vitrana's platform reduces the total cost of operations, enhances regulatory compliance, and prioritizes patient safety. Visit vitrana.com.

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit castsoftware.com.

Vitrana's platform supports both SaaS and on-premises deployment, offering process automation, data-driven business optimization, open integration, data standardization, enterprise search, analytics, and predictive outcomes. This comprehensive suite of services enhances regulatory compliance, patient safety, and reduces the total cost of operations.