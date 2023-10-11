Global MSSPs Select Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and SASE to Deliver Secure Networking Services to Customers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, Product Strategy at Fortinet

“Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN serves as the foundation to empower our MSSP partners and their customers in their journeys to SASE, SD-Branch, ZTNA, and beyond, and underscores our commitment to providing industry-leading secure networking innovations. Ongoing enhancements that address evolving partner and customer needs have solidified Fortinet Secure Networking offerings as the most comprehensive in the market.”

News Summary

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that eight new managed security service providers (MSSPs) have recently added Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to their portfolios to deliver new value-added managed services for their customers. Automation Sensei, CommandLink, Converge ICT Solutions Inc., Evolutio, HCLTech, Proximus, Tigo Business, and TM One join a growing list of global service providers utilizing Fortinet Secure SD-WAN as the foundation for new and differentiated secure networking services.

MSSPs continue to invest in Fortinet Secure Networking solutions as they seek new tools to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving networking market. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is the foundation for organizations to seamlessly adopt advanced networking technologies, including secure access service edge (SASE), SD-Branch, and zero-trust network access (ZTNA).

MSSPs continue to adopt Fortinet Secure Networking solutions to drive better business outcomes and manage complex hybrid network environments for their enterprise customers without compromising on security.

Fortinet is dedicated to consistently delivering innovations that support service providers in their advanced networking journeys. Fortinet recently announced enhancements to its industry-leading single-vendor SASE offering, expanding the solution to bring cloud-delivered enterprise-grade protection to microbranches, solidifying FortiSASE as the most comprehensive offering on the market.

Third-Party and Customer Recognition of Fortinet Secure Networking Solutions

Customers and third parties alike recognize Fortinet for its secure networking solutions:

Here's what MSSPs who have recently launched managed services using Fortinet Secure Networking solutions have to say:

“As a pure-play managed services provider specializing in providing SD-WAN connectivity to esteemed enterprise clients across Southeast Asia, it is imperative that we utilize the industry-leading SD-WAN edge devices from Fortinet. Our typical service offerings to our clients come bundled with a connectivity uptime guarantee of up to 99.99%. The reliability and ease of management of Fortinet Secure Networking solutions have proven to be the best choice to ensure our services and deliverables are always intact around the clock. We look forward to our ongoing partnership with Fortinet as we move from managed SD-WAN to additional advanced networking capabilities, including SASE.”

Dharrshen Palasubramaniam, Country Head, Automation Sensei Corporation (Philippines)



“Fortinet has been instrumental in enabling CommandLink to become the leader of global network deployments. Thanks to our strategic partnership with Fortinet, CommandLink has been able to build a fully custom software platform to deploy, manage, and automate network support for our clients. We have relied heavily on Fortinet's ability to deliver ultra-redundant network and security at scale to achieve a 100% network SLA regardless of the underlying network provider. Through this strategic partnership, our clients have saved thousands of IT hours and enabled companies to significantly pivot their IT departments toward more strategic projects.”

Jason Ness, Chief Executive Officer, CommandLink (United States)



“Working closely with Fortinet, Converge aims to harness our industry-leading expertise to create innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients. Our synergy with Fortinet is a testament to our dedication to provide clients with top-tier network performance. By integrating Fortinet Secure SD-WAN capabilities into our offerings, we're equipping our clients with agile, secure, and high-performance networking solutions. Clients can anticipate not only enhanced network security but also improved connectivity and adaptability to meet evolving business demands. By leveraging Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, we're providing clients with the confidence and peace of mind they need to navigate the dynamic network landscape, as well as setting up a strong foundation for Converge to adopt additional advanced networking technologies like SASE in the future.”

Emil Baniqued, Head of Innovation and Product Management, Converge ICT Solutions Inc. (Philippines)



“As an integrator of voice, data, cloud services, IT infrastructure, collaboration and security solutions for more than 30 years, Evolutio has the necessary experience for Iberian companies with local or global reach. Our capabilities as a provider of advanced cybersecurity services also enable us to take full advantage of Fortinet's capabilities and comprehensive range of secure connectivity solutions for cloud computing adoption. By launching Fortinet Secure SD-WAN managed services, we now enable our customers to benefit from an integrated solution with modular functionality, avoiding the complexity inherent in deploying a solution based on different manufacturers. SD-WAN solutions must guarantee traffic security and be integrated with the various IT departments of companies, and it is in this context that Fortinet positions itself as an undisputed technology leader in the market.”

Alejandro García, Sr. Product Manager SD-WAN & Connectivity Services, Evolutio (Spain)



"As cloud adoption soars, traditional networks struggle to keep up, hindering progress and impacting digital trust. Our secure SD-WAN collaboration with Fortinet forms a secure foundation, providing networks with scalability and robust security. Fortinet and HCLTech are dedicated to empowering enterprises, ensuring they advance securely in the digital landscape. Together, we deliver innovative, cost-effective solutions that protect our joint customers."

Amit Jain, Executive Vice President & Global Business Head, Cybersecurity, HCLTech (India)



“Proximus is committed to providing our customers with the best network and security solutions to support their digital transformation and business continuity. By leveraging Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, we are able to offer a managed secure SD-WAN service that combines our strengths in network connectivity and cloud services with Fortinet’s leadership in secure networking. This solution will help our customers simplify their WAN management, reduce costs, and enhance their security posture.”

Anne-Sophie Lotgering, Enterprise Market Lead, Proximus (Belgium)



"Fortinet Secure SD-WAN delivers the ability to transform enterprise networks at scale without sacrificing security. Our managed service powered by Fortinet is designed to enable our customers to improve the performance of corporate applications, manage multiple connections, and deploy new sites in an agile, reliable, and safe way."

Gabriela Anaya, Commercial Manager, Tigo Business (Bolivia)



“The collaboration between TM One and Fortinet for our SD-WAN solution has yielded impressive results in product performance and has garnered significant trust from our valued clientele. As a Fortinet Expert Partner leveraging Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, TM One is able to deliver better customer experience with an extensive array of SD-WAN offerings that effectively cater to the diverse needs of both enterprises and public sector entities. These comprehensive suites include strong network security, better service quality, agile networking, and improved service and security management. We have full confidence in this partnership and are excited to help our customers in their digital transformation journey.”

Ahmad Fairuz Bin Ismail, General Manager, Digital Connectivity & Communications, Products & Innovation, TM One (Malaysia)



Additional Resources

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE, Andrew Lerner, Jonathan Forest, Neil MacDonald, Nat Smith, Charlie Winckless, 16 August 2023.

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Karen Brown, 12th September 2022.

3 Gartner, Voice of the Customer for SD-WAN, Peer Contributors, Published 15 March 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute , one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs , Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , and FortiGuard Labs .

FTNT-O



Copyright © 2023 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPlanner, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM and FortiXDR. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.