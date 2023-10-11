Rivers Agency Wins the Gold with Autobell® in 18th Annual W3 Awards

Chapel Hill, N.C., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full-service digital marketing and advertising agency Rivers Agency has won Gold distinction for its work with Autobell® Car Wash in the 18th annual w3 Awards. Recognized for Best Social Presence , Rivers’ work caught the jury’s attention with creative social graphics and copy.

The w3 Awards honor outstanding digital deliverables that span websites, marketing, videos, mobile sites and apps, social, podcasts and emerging technology. Companies and individuals alike enter the w3 Awards competition, and winners range from small organizations to global Fortune 500 companies.

Since 2005, the creative experts behind the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) have evaluated agency, firm and individual work entered into the competition. The jury holds entries to a high standard, seeing thousands each year from across the globe.

“We’re so excited to share this prestigious award with Autobell Car Wash,” said Sarah Owens, Chief Creative Officer of Rivers Agency, who developed the strategic direction for the campaign. “As the official brand and marketing agency of Autobell, we’ve been working hard to spice up the brand’s social content with distinctive and often animated post art. We’ve taken big strides toward making their brand assets more fun, more empathetic and more engaging.”

To capture more attention from customers, the Rivers Agency dreamed up a new illustration style for the brand in 2022, adding fluid elements, isometric scenes and circles, and that energized new look also caught the jury’s eye.

Social posts for Autobell spanned several eye-catching campaigns, including the car wash’s 54th anniversary, the Pollen Pass promotion and various holidays, all of which Rivers Agency’s Senior Graphic Designer Annalise Torres played a key role in creating.

“The elements that make up the brand allow the promotions to be both positive and playful, and our team is great at coming up with engaging new promos that help keep the designs fresh and interesting,” said Torres.

With a full array of car cleaning options that includes interior and exterior services, Autobell offers the works when it comes to a tidy car. From Delaware to the Carolinas, Autobell prioritizes a hassle-free car wash experience that saves customers time on chores.

In addition to winning the w3 Award, Rivers received a distinction in this year’s Communicator Awards for its work with Autobell. Rivers was recognized for Autobell’s Brand Guidelines in the Brand Voice category, where the agency launched a resilient brand strategy that included their pillars, promise and personality.

Rivers Agency is an advertising, branding, design, digital, social, PR and web development agency with locations in Raleigh and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Since 1993, our teams have been creating integrated campaigns, innovative marketing solutions and user-friendly web experiences for B2C and B2B clients on both a national and local scale. We are celebrating our 30th year in business this year.



We’re proud that our agency is recognized as one of the largest advertising agencies by the Triangle Business Journal. But our true passion is working with clients and using our creativity to seize opportunities and conquer challenges so we can deliver results and exceed all expectations.

