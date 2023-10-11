AgriFORCE-RCS Hydroxyl Technology Selected as One of the Top Innovations at EXPO Guanajuato 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused agtech company, announced today that AgriFORCE together with Desico, a leading distributor of HVAC systems in Mexico, and their partner Radical Clean Solutions Ltd, will be exhibiting at EXPO Guanajuato 2023 (“EXPO”) to showcase their revolutionary AgriFORCE/RCS Hydroxyl Devices. The EXPO, the largest AgTech exposition in Latin America, will be held November 7-10, 2023.



AgriFORCE-RCS pathogen and VOC elimination devices have been selected as one of the top 20 new innovations at the EXPO. The AgriFORCE Hydroxyl devices are powered by RCS technology, which uses hydroxyls “nature’s detergents” to safely eliminate pathogens like viruses, bacteria, mold, and VOCs in the air and on surfaces.

“We are honored to have been selected to exhibit at EXPO, and to have our AgriFORCE Hydroxyl solutions recognized as an innovation that can drive sustainable and safe crop growth and food production,” said Mauro Pennella, President Brands of AgriFORCE. “AgriFORCE is committed to providing technologies that can eliminate pathogens, increase crop yields, and enable precision growing practices for the global agtech community."



The AgriFORCE team will be demonstrating the hydroxyl devices at DESICO’s Booth at the EXPO. The devices provide continuous air and surface pathogen elimination for greenhouses, indoor farms, and processing facilities. Hydroxyls have been proven to eliminate pathogens and VOCs safely without leaving behind any toxic residue and are safe for people, pets and plants.

ABOUT AGRIFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an agtech company focused on building an integrated agtech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a global leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable agtech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com .

