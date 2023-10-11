CLA Named by Seramount as US Top 100 Best Companies of 2023

New York, New York, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) announced today it has been named by Seramount as one of the top 100 companies for 2023 in recognition of its industry-leading, inclusive benefits for families and firm culture that supports working parents.

CLA joins other top organizations selected for Seramount’s list based on a scorecard that ranks nominees’ workforce profile, paid time off and leave policies, benefits and work-life programs, recruitment, retention, and advancement, as well as company culture and accountability.

"At CLA, we believe deeply that culture is our competitive advantage. By creating a firm where people can thrive and grow in all aspects of their lives, we can better serve our clients and the communities where we live and work,” said Cathy Clarke, Chief Culture Officer at CLA. “It is such a privilege to be recognized by Seramount and we applaud our entire CLA family within the firm who do so much every day to make CLA inclusive, supportive, and reflective of our values.”

CLA exists to create opportunities for its clients, people, and communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. As one of the nation’s leading professional services firms, CLA serves clients of all sizes in the United States and abroad, providing an uncommon depth of capabilities, developed from its passion for businesses in its communities.

Seramount, part of EAB, is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace. Seramount chose its winners by selecting companies with the most inclusive benefits for families, including paid gender-neutral parental leave, phase-back programs, bereavement leave after miscarriage, reimbursement for fertility expenses, and increased mental health benefits.

“Our 100 Best Companies are going the extra mile to create inclusive work environments for their parents and caregivers,” says Subha V. Barry, President of Seramount. “In addition to gender-neutral parental leave, organizations are upping their benefit offerings to cover necessities like childcare and sick-child care. Not only that, they recognize that this generation of workers will likely have to care for a sick family member at some point and are providing the support to do so. We are proud to honor these forward-thinking companies.”

About CLA

