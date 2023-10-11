DIVA INTERNATIONAL INTRODUCES DIVA Reusable Period Underwear

TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVA International(DIVA), makers of the Original DivaCup®, introduced today its latest innovation, DIVA Reusable Period Underwear. DIVA’s Seamless Reusable Period Underwear redefines period protection by offering unparalleled absorbency with its 10” gusset that holds up to 9 tampons along with moisture wicking DryTec™ technology for a dry, comfortable fit. The DIVA Reusable Period Underwear is currently sold exclusively online shopdiva.com for $34 a pair.

“We are thrilled to be introducing DIVA Reusable Period Underwear to our product suite to offer even more options for menstruators to embrace their periods with confidence and comfort,” said Carinne Chambers-Saini, Founder and CEO of Diva. “We understand that period care is not one-size-fits all and we have worked tirelessly to create reusable products that combine advanced technology and deliver on quality, safety, performance, and sustainability.”

The DIVA Reusable Period Underwear is available in a seamless bikini style in black, to ensure a comfortable option for menstruators of all ages with the following key differentiators:

DryTec™ Technology: Say goodbye to unwanted odors and moisture discomfort. Composed of four layers, the DryTec™ fabric effectively neutralizes odors and wicks away moisture.

Say goodbye to unwanted odors and moisture discomfort. Composed of four layers, the DryTec™ fabric effectively neutralizes odors and wicks away moisture. Comfortable 4-way Stretch Fabric: Made with a seamless, soft, and 4-way stretch fabric allows wearers to move freely without unsightly visible panty lines.

Made with a seamless, soft, and 4-way stretch fabric allows wearers to move freely without unsightly visible panty lines. Unmatched Absorbency: While most competitor’s period underwear holds up to 5 tampons, DIVA’s Reusable Period Underwear high-capacity 10” gusset holds up to 9 tampons or 45 ml of flow (and was tested using artificial menses, not saline solution!).

While most competitor’s period underwear holds up to 5 tampons, DIVA’s Reusable Period Underwear high-capacity 10” gusset holds up to 9 tampons or 45 ml of flow (and was tested using artificial menses, not saline solution!). Planet-Friendly: Sustainably made with recycled materials, DIVA Reusable Period Underwear can be washed and reused for a zero-waste period.

Sustainably made with recycled materials, DIVA Reusable Period Underwear can be washed and reused for a zero-waste period. A Safe Alternative: Made without PFAS - tested and certified by global standard setting PFAS testing facility.

Made without PFAS - tested and certified by global standard setting PFAS testing facility. Inclusive Sizing: Available in four inclusive sizes that mold to your body while wearing - XS/S, M/L, XL/XXL, 3XL/4XL

As a Certified B Corp company, DIVA remains committed to its sustainability efforts. DIVA’s Reusable Period Underwear is made with 81% recycled polyester and responsibly manufactured in an OEKO-TEX 100 CERTIFIED facility, so wearers —and the planet— can feel good about wearing.

The DIVA Reusable Period Underwear is sold exclusively at ShopDiva.com for $34 for one pair. To learn more, please visit ShopDiva.com and follow @TheDivaCup on Instagram.







###

ABOUT DIVA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Established in 2003, DIVA’s founders, mother-daughter team Francine Chambers and Carinne Chambers-Saini, have become disruptors in the menstrual care industry, passionately following their dream to create a sustainable menstrual cup, a healthy and effective alternative to disposables. Its hero product, DIVA Cup, is an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to disposable tampons and pads, offering up to 12 hours of leak-free protection. DIVA is also passionately committed to its social impact program. Its mission is to establish meaningful partnerships globally to address issues of accessibility, menstrual equity, and education. In the past year alone, DIVA’s Impact program has donated over $800,000 in product and financial support to organizations in North America. As DIVA believes that menstruation should be a fact of life, not life-limiting, the company is passionately committed to breaking taboos surrounding menstruation. For more information, please visit shopdiva.com.

Attachment