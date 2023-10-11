BriaCell To Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event on Bria-IMT™ Potential in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer on October 26, 2023 Featuring Dr. Adam M. Brufsky from University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Dr. Saranya Chumsri from Mayo Clinic

Dr. Adam M. Brufsky of University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Dr. Saranya Chumsri of Mayo Clinic will discuss the current treatment landscape for patients with advanced metastatic breast cancer and the latest clinical data of the Bria-IMT™ regimen

BriaCell recently reported benchmark-beating patient survival and clinical benefit with median overall survival of 13.5 months in BriaCell’s advanced metastatic breast cancer patients (vs. 6.7-9.8 months for similar patients reported in the literature)

Bria-IMT™ has been awarded Fast Track status by the U.S Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of advanced metastatic breast cancer and initiated a phase 3 pivotal registration study.



PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, today announces that it will host a virtual KOL event on Bria-IMT™ potential in advanced metastatic breast cancer on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00am ET. To register for the event, please click here.

The event will feature KOLs Adam M. Brufsky, MD, PhD, FACP (University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine) and Saranya Chumsri, MD (Mayo Clinic) who will discuss the unmet medical need and current treatment landscape for patients suffering from advanced metastatic breast cancer, along with the combination study of Bria-IMT™ with immune check point inhibitor.

Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO, and Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell’s Chief Medical Officer, will provide a pipeline overview and highlight the next steps for the Phase 3 study, and will be available to answer questions.

The event’s agenda is summarized below:

BriaCell Virtual KOL Event Agenda – October 26, 2023

Dr. William Williams (CEO) – Introduction and opening remarks

Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore (CMO) – Event agenda and KOL introductions

Dr. Adam Brufsky (KOL) – Review all metastatic breast cancer and current treatment landscape

Dr. Saranya Chumsri (KOL) – Bria-IMT™ Clinical data to date & Phase 3 clinical study details

Q&A

Drs. Del Priore and Williams – Summary and next steps



About Adam M. Brufsky, MD, PhD

Dr. Brufsky is Professor of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He serves as Co-Director, Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center and Medical Director, Women’s Cancer Center at the UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. Dr. Brufsky received an AB in Chemistry (Cum Laude) from Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. He earned his MD and his PhD in Developmental Biology at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington, CT. He was an Intern and Resident in Internal Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA. He then completed a Fellowship in Medical Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, where his appointments included Associate Physician and Instructor in Medicine at Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA. Dr. Brufsky is board certified in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is an active member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Association for Cancer Research. He has authored or co-authored more than 300 abstracts and research articles in leading journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Clinical Investigation, Journal of Clinical Oncology, and Lancet Oncology. Dr. Brufsky is a Principal Investigator on a number of research grants funded by the National Institutes of Health, Susan G. Komen Foundation, and US Army Breast Cancer Research Program.

About Saranya Chumsri, MD

Dr. Chumsri is a breast cancer oncologist and Professor of Oncology at Mayo Clinic, FL. Through clinical trials, she has developed expertise in immunotherapy, cancer vaccines, triple-negative breast cancer, endocrine-resistant breast cancer, and related combinational studies. She currently serves as the Mayo Clinic enterprise research chair for the Breast Disease Group. Moreover, Dr. Chumsri also serves on multiple international steering committees, including (Neo) ALTTO steering committee, ACCRU Consortium Breast Cancer Committee, and the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology Immuno-Oncology Committee. She is clinician-scientist reviewer for the Breast Cancer Research Program (BCRP) for the Department of Defense Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP), and leads the Experimental Trials for Precision Medicine at the Jacoby Center for Breast Health committee at Mayo Clinic, FL. Dr. Chumsri has received funding awards from the Department of Defense, National Cancer Institute, Foundations, and pharmaceutical companies to conduct novel clinical trials in immuno-oncology and cancer vaccines for both the treatment and prevention of breast cancer. She received the prestigious Career Catalyst Research Grant from Susan G. Komen for the Cure and the Outstanding Research Award from the Department of Medicine at Mayo Clinic, FL. Dr. Chumsri completed her medical degree at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand, and her residencies in internal medicine at the Albert Einstein Medical Center and in Hematology and Oncology at the University of Maryland. She has authored over 63 publications.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

