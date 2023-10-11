Learning Management System Market to Hit USD 70.97 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Emphasis on Remote and Online Learning Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report indicated that the Learning Management System Market had an estimated value of USD 17.45 billion in 2022, with a projected growth to reach USD 70.97 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.17% from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

A Learning Management System (LMS) is a comprehensive software application or platform designed to facilitate the management, delivery, tracking, and assessment of educational and training content. It serves as a centralized hub for both instructors and learners, making it easier to create, deliver, and monitor various types of learning materials and activities. At its core, an LMS is a virtual hub where educators and learners converge. Instructors can use it to design and organize courses, upload multimedia content, create assignments, and set up discussion forums. It's like their canvas for crafting engaging learning experiences.

Market Analysis

Businesses are increasingly using LMS platforms to train and upskill their employees. This is essential to keep pace with rapidly changing technologies and industries, driving demand for tailored LMS solutions. Educational institutions are expanding their reach globally. LMS platforms enable universities and schools to offer courses to a wider, geographically dispersed audience, leading to increased demand for more advanced and feature-rich LMS systems. Various industries require employees to complete compliance training and obtain certifications. LMS platforms help organizations efficiently manage and track compliance requirements, which is crucial in regulated industries like healthcare and finance. Advancements in technology, such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), are being integrated into LMS platforms to create immersive learning experiences. This innovation attracts users and drives demand for more sophisticated systems. All these factors to foster the learning management system market growth.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

The Key Players are Cornerstone, Infor, Moodle, Blackboard Inc., Instructure Inc., PowerSchool, Google, IBM, Adobe, Oracle, D2L Corporation, LTG, SAP SE, Acorn LMS, Docebo, LearnWorlds, LearningPool, TalentLMS, Xerox Corporation & Other Players

Learning Management System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 17.45 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 70.97 Bn CAGR CAGR of 19.17% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Learning Management System Market Study

The market is undergoing a significant transformation, with the distance learning segment poised to dominate in the coming years. Institutions and organizations are recognizing the cost-saving potential of distance learning. Implementing on-premise solutions can be expensive and resource-intensive, while distance learning LMS solutions offer scalability, reduced infrastructure costs, and the ability to serve a large and geographically dispersed audience.

While the distance learning segment is on the rise, the on-premise segment of the market continues to hold relevance for specific use cases and industries. Organizations with unique requirements and complex IT ecosystems may find on-premise LMS solutions more suitable. These systems allow for a higher degree of customization and integration with existing software.

Recent Developments

GSoft , a prominent player in the software industry, has expanded its portfolio by successfully acquiring Didacte, a renowned company specializing in learning management systems (LMS). By joining forces with GSoft, Didacte can leverage the resources, reach, and technological prowess of its parent company to further refine its offerings and expand its global footprint.

Docebo, a leading provider of learning management system (LMS) solutions, has recently expanded its generative AI capabilities through the strategic acquisition of Edugo.AI Learning Technology. With this acquisition, Docebo aims to leverage Edugo.AI's technology to create unique and engaging learning content like never before.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The learning management system market is characterized by a dynamic landscape influenced by several key drivers, restraints, challenges, and potential threats. Among the primary drivers fueling its growth are the increasing adoption of e-learning solutions in both academic and corporate sectors, driven by the need for remote education and workforce training. Additionally, the rising demand for personalized and self-paced learning experiences, coupled with advancements in technology like AI and machine learning, is propelling LMS development and innovation. However, the market also faces significant restraints, such as concerns regarding data privacy and security, which are crucial in handling sensitive educational and training data. Moreover, the scalability and customization challenges for LMS implementations can hinder its widespread adoption. Furthermore, the dynamic nature of technological advancements presents a challenge in keeping LMS platforms up-to-date and user-friendly. Threats to the LMS market include potential disruptions caused by unforeseen economic downturns, which may result in budget cuts for education and training initiatives. Moreover, competition among LMS providers is intensifying, leading to a constant need for differentiation and value addition in their offerings.

Learning Management System Market Key Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Services

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Delivery Mode

Distance learning

Instructor-led training

Blended learning

By End-User

Academic K-12 Higher Education

Corporate Healthcare Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecommunication Retail Manufacturing Government & Defence Others



Key Regional Developments

North America continues to dominate the global learning management system market. The presence of several key players like Canvas, Blackboard, and Cornerstone OnDemand has contributed to this dominance. Europe has a highly diverse educational landscape, ranging from traditional universities to vocational training centers. This diversity fuels the demand for versatile LMS solutions catering to different needs. Rapid economic growth in countries like China and India has driven the adoption of e-learning and LMS solutions, particularly in the corporate sector. Many Asian users access online education through smartphones, leading to a growing demand for mobile-friendly LMS platforms.

Impact of Recession on Learning Management System Market Share

The ongoing recession has had a mixed impact on the learning management system market. While it has presented challenges, such as reduced budgets for some organizations, it has also created opportunities as the demand for online learning and remote work solutions has grown. As the economy recovers, the LMS market is likely to continue evolving and expanding, with a focus on innovation and efficiency to meet the changing needs of businesses and learners.

