Insurance Telematics in Europe and North America 2023-2027: Automotive OEMs Forge Partnerships to Facilitate Usage-Based Insurance Through Connected Car Applications

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance Telematics in Europe and North America - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The insurance telematics market in Europe and North America is undergoing substantial growth, with the total number of active insurance telematics policies reaching 13.6 million by the end of 2022 in Europe alone. This market is poised for further expansion, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%, set to push the number of active insurance telematics policies in Europe to an estimated 20.7 million by 2027. Meanwhile, North America is also expected to experience robust growth, with the total number of insurance telematics policies increasing from 16.8 million at the end of 2022 to 29.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.7%. The largest markets for insurance telematics continue to be the US, Italy, the UK, and Canada.

Key Players in North America

In North America, the insurance telematics market is dominated by well-known companies such as Progressive, Allstate, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, and State Farm in the US, along with Intact Financial Corporation and Desjardins in Canada. These companies have made significant inroads in the market, leveraging telematics data to improve pricing mechanisms, claims management, and customer differentiation.

Key Players in Europe

In Europe, Italian insurers UnipolSai and Generali stand out, accounting for approximately 50% of telematics-enabled policies in the region. In the UK, Admiral Group and Direct Line have seen strong adoption of telematics offerings.

Market Segmentation

The European insurance telematics market is mainly characterized by aftermarket black boxes, while mobile applications and self-install OBD (On-Board Diagnostics) devices are the predominant forms of insurance telematics in North America. Going forward, there is an expected increase in the adoption of smartphone-based solutions across all markets, as well as greater utilization of OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) telematics data in usage-based insurance programs.

Key Enablers: OEMs and Data Normalization

Automotive OEMs, including Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Tesla, and Toyota, have launched solutions to facilitate usage-based insurance for their customers. These connected car applications bring OEMs closer to drivers, and companies like LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Verisk, and CCC Information Services partner with OEMs to normalize connected car data in telematics exchanges, enabling insurers to access a wide range of telematics data sources, provided policyholders consent to share their driving data.

Aftermarket Telematics and Smartphone-Based Solutions

While aftermarket telematics still play a significant role in usage-based insurance, smartphone-based solutions have gained prominence. Octo Telematics holds a dominant market share with over 5.7 million devices installed in insurance telematics programs. Other end-to-end solution providers, including Vodafone Automotive, Viasat Group, Targa Telematics, IMS, and The Floow, are also key players in the insurance telematics market.

Smartphone-Based Solutions Proliferate

Smartphone-based insurance telematics solutions have matured, with many insurers now leveraging their potential in claims handling and marketing. Cambridge Mobile Telematics is a leading player in the mobile-based insurance telematics segment, powering over 10 million insurance telematics policies, primarily in the US. Other notable vendors in this space include Arity (a subsidiary of Allstate), Dolphin Technologies, Radius Telematics, Sentiance, OSeven Telematics, Movingdots, DriveQuant, Sycada, and Telematics Technologies.

Market Insights

This comprehensive 250-page strategy report offers valuable insights into the insurance telematics market, including:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with leading companies in the market.

A detailed overview of the insurance telematics value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and developments.

Case studies of 63 insurance telematics initiatives.

Information on the involvement of vehicle OEMs and mobile operators.

New data on vehicle populations in Europe and North America.

Market forecasts by country through 2027.

Who Should Read This Report?

"Insurance Telematics in Europe and North America" is essential reading for a wide range of industry stakeholders, including telematics vendors, insurance companies, vehicle manufacturers, telecom operators, investors, consultants, and government agencies. This report provides in-depth research and analysis of the insurance telematics markets in Europe and North America, helping readers stay informed about the latest trends and opportunities in this rapidly evolving industry.

A selection of Companies mentioned in this report includes

AbbeyAutoline

Admiral Group

Agero

Allianz

Allstate

American Family Insurance

Ardonagh Group

Arity (subsidiary of Allstate)

Aviva

AXA

Azuga

Brightmile

CAA

CalAmp

Cambridge Mobile Telematics

CCC Information Services

CHERRISK

ClearScore

CMT

Desjardins

DEVK

Direct Line Group

Dolphin Technologies

DriveQuant

Earnix

EMIL

FairConnect Group

Farmers

Ford

GEICO

General Motors (GM)

Generali

GM

Granite

Greater Than

Groupama

HDI Global

HDVI

Honda

Howden Driving Data (Howden Group)

HUK-Coburg

Hyundai

IMS

Ingenie

Insure Telematics Solutions

Insure The Box

Intact Financial Corporation

Inzura

Lemonade

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Liberty Mutual

Link4

MAPFRE

Markerstudy Group

Mercedes-Benz

Meta System

Mobileye

Mojio

Motix Connected

Movingdots (Powerfleet)

Munic Car Data

Munich Re

Nationwide

OCTO Telematics

OSA

OSeven Telematics

Philadelphia Insurance Companies

Pouch

Progressive

PZU Group

Quartix

Radius Telematics

Redtail Telematics

Risk

Root Insurance

RSA

Scope Technology

Sentiance

Signal Iduna

Sparkassen Versicherung

State Auto

State Farm

Stellantis

Sycada

Targa Telematics

Telematics Technologies

Tesla

The Floow

Toyota

Trakm8

Travelers

True Mileage

UnipolSai

UnipolSai (Italy)

UNIQA

USAA

Verisk

Verisk Analytics

VHV

Viasat Group

Vodafone Automotive

Webfleet

Zavarovalnica Triglav

Zego

Zendrive

Zurich



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wm6w4k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment