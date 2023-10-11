Global Digital Isolator Market Size to Reach USD 4.28 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital isolator market size was USD Billion 1.83 in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for signal integrity and noise protection in electronic systems is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Digital isolators allow digital signals to pass and electrically isolate the channels. The isolation components enhance the system's value by providing more functionality and guaranteeing the system's secure functioning. Multiple power domains can coexist with the help of digital isolators, and delicate circuits are kept safe from switching circuits.

The strongest defense is offered by digital isolators with reinforced isolation and specifically enhanced digital isolators with internal dual isolation barriers. This level of durability is necessary for industrial and power grid equipment that runs at high working voltages for extended periods of time in the field to lower expenses for upkeep and downtime. A developing industry trend is universal robots and systems. The same module may occasionally be utilized both in areas that can be accessed by human operators and far inside a system, away from human interaction. In addition, low power, current, and heat generation are critical for reinforced digital isolators. Heat deteriorates isolation barriers and puts stress on the materials. Moreover, secret to dependable digital isolation is low heat generation brought on by power saving.

However, increasing market competition puts pressure on prices and necessitates product differentiation, which could restrain market revenue growth. Digital isolators may not be suitable for use in some sensitive applications due to restrictions in extreme temperature conditions.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.83 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 9.0% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 4.28 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Isolation type, data rate, channel, insulating material, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, Inc., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Infineon Technologies, Questex LLC, EFY Group, Broadcom Inc., Vicor Corporation, National Instruments Corp, NXP Semiconductors, and Silicon Laboratories Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global digital isolator market is fragmented, with many companies accounting for majority market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective digital isolators. Some major companies included in the global digital isolator market report are:

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Analog Devices, Inc.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Infineon Technologies

Questex LLC

EFY Group

Broadcom Inc.

Vicor Corporation

National Instruments Corp

NXP Semiconductors

Silicon Laboratories

Strategic Development

On 19 June 2023, Infineon Technologies launched ISOFACE dual-channel digital isolators that offers isolation solutions for a variety of applications. These include automated manufacturing systems, controllers for motors and drives, systems for storing energy, server, telecom, and industrial SMPS, as well as solar inverters. The new cutting-edge Integrated Circuit (ICs) offer system cost reductions, faster design processes, and accelerated time to market because they are built on Infineon's unique Coreless Transformer (CT) isolation technology.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The renewable energy segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global digital isolator market during the forecast period. This is attributed to digital isolators becoming increasingly necessary due to the increased use of energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar power. Digital isolators are used in systems that generate electricity to create isolation among the systems in charge of power generation and the systems that regulate it.

The Silicon Dioxide (SiO2)-based segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global digital isolator market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of SiO2-based digital isolation devices as an insulating substance to provide electrical isolation in digital circuits. SiO2-based devices have benefits such as good voltage isolation, minimal power usage, and small size. These isolators protect signal integrity and dependability, which makes these useful in noise-sensitive and safety-critical applications.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global digital isolator market in 2022 owing to rising demand of digital isolator for industrial automation. Isolation devices that guarantee insulation and stop noise transmission are necessary to assure the security and dependability of factory automation systems.

On 3 March 2020, Texas Instruments (TI) unveiled the first digital isolator in the market that is qualified by the Automotive Electronics Council (AEC)-Q100 standard's Grade 0 ambient operating temperature criteria. The ISO7741E-Q1 enables temperatures up to the maximum Grade 0 temperature of 150°C. In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) systems, the new isolator allows engineers to safeguard low-voltage circuitry more effectively from high-voltage events and avoid the need to design cooling systems to reduce temperatures to below 125°C.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital isolator market on the basis of isolation type, data rate, channel, insulating material, application, end-use, and region:

Isolation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Capacitive Coupling Giant Magneto-Resistive (GMR) Isolation Magnetic Coupling Optical Isolation Others

Data Rate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Up to 25 Mbps 25-75 Mbps Above 75 Mbps Others

Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Single-Channel Digital Isolators Multi-Channel Digital Isolators

Insulating Materia l Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Silicon Dioxide (Sio2) Based Polyimide Based Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Direct Current (DC)/DC Converters CAN Isolations Gate Drivers Analog to Digital Converters Universal Serial Bus (USB) and Other Communications Ports Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Automotive Telecommunications Industrial Automation Consumer Electronics Healthcare Renewable Energy Aerospace and Defense Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



