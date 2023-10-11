Cell Culture Market To Reach USD 63.1 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the cell culture market size was valued at USD 24.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to arrive at a market size of USD 63.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 10.2%.

Cell culture is a laboratory method widely used to grow and maintain cells outside their natural environment under controlled conditions. It involves creating an artificial environment that gives essential nutrients, growth factors, and physical conditions for the cells to survive and proliferate. In addition, nutrients like pH, ideal temperature, gases, and humidity are necessary for cell growth and proliferation. Before cultivation, cells can be removed from tissues using either mechanical or enzymatic methods. A previously established cell line or strain can also generate the growing cells.

The biopharmaceutical industry primarily drives the cell culture market. The cell culture method is extensively used to make biologics like vaccines, recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and cell-based therapies. The cell culture market is expanding because of the rising demand for biopharmaceutical products caused by factors like the need for personalized medicine and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Additionally, advances in cell culture techniques and technologies contribute to market growth. Advancements such as microfluidics, novel 3D cell culture strategies, and flooding interest for these procedures in the biopharmaceutical industry to improve antibodies and biopharmaceutical drugs are supposed to boost the growth of the cell culture market worldwide.

Segmentation Overview:

The global cell culture market has been segmented into consumables, product, application, and region. The media segment dominated the overall cell culture market globally. Cell culture media is vital in maintaining and cultivating cells in vitro. These media provide essential nutrient growth factors, hormones, salts, and other components required for cells to grow, increase, and perform their functions. North America dominated the cell culture market globally. The United States of America is home to many established and successful biopharmaceutical businesses. Numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have made significant investments in research and development, which has led to prominent advancements in cell culture technologies.

Cell Culture Market Report Highlights:

The global cell culture market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2032.

Biopharmaceutical companies are adopting single-use technologies. Also, the boom in the biopharmaceutical sector has driven the industry development.

The biopharmaceuticals segment dominated the cell culture market globally. The increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products, including therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and antibodies has gained the attention of pharmaceutical companies.

Culture systems dominated the overall cell culture market worldwide. Traditional two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) cultures, suspension cultures, bioreactors, and microfluidic systems are all examples of cell culture systems.

Some prominent players in the cell culture market report include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Eppendorf SE, Becton, Dickinson and Company, PromoCell GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius AG, Lonza, and Biospherix, Ltd.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2022, Moderna and Thermo Fisher Scientific signed a 15-year strategic collaboration agreement to make it possible for dedicated large-scale manufacturing in the United States.

In 2021, Merck launched its new Millicell DCI Digital Cell Imager instrument to boost productivity in cell culture labs.

Cell Culture Market Report Segmentation:

By Consumables: Media, Sera, Reagents.

By Product: Culture systems, incubators, centrifuges, cryostorage equipment, biosafety equipment, pipetting instruments.

By Application: Biopharmaceuticals, tissue culture & engineering, vaccine production, gene therapy, others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

