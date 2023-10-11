Comment on Information Published in the Media

On 11 October 2023, the article "Kapo's new search in Bigbank gave the encryption key to Parvel Pruunsild's computer" appeared in the online edition of Äripäev. Hereby the Management Board of Bigbank AS publishes a comment on the information provided in the article.

Bigbank AS confirms that it continues not to be a party in these criminal proceedings and has cooperated fully with the investigating authorities in the course of the criminal proceedings.

The claim made in the article that Bigbank AS failed to respond to inquiries from investigative agencies, despite repeated reminders, is incorrect. The claim made in the article that Bigbank AS did not respond to the explanations provided by the investigating authorities is also incorrect. Bigbank AS has responded to all inquiries made by investigative authorities, but regarding the requirement to hand over the recovery key, the bank explained to the investigative authorities that the bank has an obligation to ensure the full protection of the banking secrecy of third parties. In Bigbank AS view, the submitted request did not guarantee this protection. In order to verify the legality of the inquiry of the investigative authorities, Bigbank AS decided to go to court to ensure its legitimate conduct, legal clarity and comprehensive protection of the interests of the bank's clients.

Bigbank AS is not allowed to publish any further comments regarding the circumstances of the search in accordance with Code of Criminal Procedure Section 214.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu) is an Estonian capital-based bank specialising in loans and deposits for private and business customers. In addition to operations in Estonia, the bank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and offers its products on a cross-border basis in Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands. Bigbank’s total assets exceed 1.9 billion euros.



Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

Email: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee